DLD College London Students Celebrate Mathematics Challenge Success

Talented students at DLD College London have excelled in a prestigious, national mathematics challenge organised by the UK Mathematical Trust, securing a series of top accolades.

As they put their problem-solving skills to the ultimate test, a quartet of mathematicians from the multi-award-winning school – Ryan F, Vladimirs C, Wongtat V and Yutong G – were presented with the top Gold Awards in the highly-regarded UK Senior Maths Challenge. Reflecting their hard work and technical ability, the first-place prizes also secured the students a coveted place in the next stage of the national challenge, ‘Andrew Jobbings Senior Kangaroo’ competition.

Following the recent instalment of the challenge, all four students are celebrating considerable success once again. Ryan F and Vladimirs C both passed the Senior Kangaroo with a Merit, the highest grade of pass; Vladimirs’ result is particularly impressive as he has only been studying A Level Maths this term in Year 12 and competed against a large number of Year 13 students from across the UK who are studying Further Maths A Level in addition to A Level Maths.

Irfan Latif, Principal at DLD College London commented:

“Congratulations to our high-performing and diligent students achieving top awards in such a prestigious national competition. Challenges such as those organised by the UK Mathematics Trust support our school curriculum and form an integral part of the wider learning experience, allowing our students to extend their learning beyond the classroom while developing personally.”

DLD College London is a distinctive, contemporary school with its eye on the future, redefining daily what independent education looks and feels like for students of the 21st century.

A school of diverse thinking and influences, housed in a futuristic building with cutting-edge facilities opposite the Houses of Parliament, London is DLD’s classroom. Students aged 13 to 19 are offered the opportunity to study a wide range of GCSEs, A-Levels, BTEC courses and International Foundation Programmes (IFP). It also offers an Academic Preparation Programme (APC). In addition to a number of significant national award wins, DLD College London is also proud to be named by Tatler magazine, Good Schools Guide and Talk Education as one of the top schools in the UK.

DLD College London provides a ‘gold standard’ of educational quality. It is a school where students are respected, supported and honoured as individuals. Where they are immersed in the best possible environment to grow as successful and independent learners; where their vision can be made a reality, and where as happy and healthy people they feel free to make a contribution to the world around them, both now and into the future. The school’s beating heart is its award-winning wellbeing centre.

Published in