Drop-in 3D portrait scanning and sound art experimentation at Arts University Plymouth

Visit Arts University Plymouth this Saturday to take part in a free 3D portrait scanning drop-in workshop led by artist, researcher and BA (Hons) Creative Technologies Lecturer Tom Milnes in Fab Lab Plymouth. Perfect for aspiring artists and students interested in science and technology, the workshop will give visitors a whirlwind tour of the cutting-edge technology available in Arts University Plymouth’s Fab Lab, ending in participants leaving with an image or video file of their 3D portrait scan to share on social media.

Alternatively, visitors on the same day can drop into Arts University Plymouth’s media studio to join the new BA (Hons) Sound Arts team for a session experimenting with an eclectic collection of hand-made instruments, including a noise machine designed to create bespoke sounds for horror films, inspired by the Futurist Intonarumori. Meet Lecturer Neil Rose, who will take a leading role in BA (Hons) Sound Arts when it launches next September, and find out more about the potential career paths that lead from a new degree focused on sound recording, engineering, designing and composing, with an emphasis on experimentation.

Everyone is welcome at the next Arts University Plymouth Open Day, on Saturday 1 October from 10am to 2pm, where expert academics and current students will be on hand to help families and applicants who are considering options for the future to make a decision on where and what to study, as well as sharing insights into the benefits of studying a creative degree at the top ranked arts university in the UK for overall student satisfaction in the National Student Survey 2022.

Open Days are an excellent opportunity to explore Plymouth, visit Arts University Plymouth’s city-centre campus and get a feel for what life’s like at an independent art university. Course leaders and lecturers from a range of creative undergraduate degrees will be on hand, alongside Student Ambassadors who can talk about the award-winning support available at Arts University Plymouth, recently voted best Small or Specialist Institution at the annual Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2022.

One course to look out for at the Open Day is BA (Hons) Interior Design & Styling, recently ranked 6th by The Guardian University Guide 2023 out of all universities offering Interior Design degrees in the UK. Other courses that excelled in the 2022 National Student Survey include BA (Hons) Commercial Photography and BA (Hons) Fashion Communication, both with overall student satisfaction levels of 95%, BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking with 94% overall student satisfaction and BA (Hons) Costume Production, which has 92% overall student satisfaction and which was rated in the top 20 of UK universities offering drama and dance related courses in the The Guardian University Guide 2023.

Advice and guidance on student finance, admissions and student support will be available throughout the day. Arts University Plymouth offers up to £80 to help pay for travel expenses, to make it as easy as possible for applicants from across the UK to visit Britain’s Ocean City.

Arts University Plymouth’s award-winning Students’ Union will also be open to visitors. AUP:SU won Best Campaign Supporting Student Wellbeing at the last Think Student Awards, beating leading international universities to be selected as the winner by the Student Pulse panel of 40,000 students. There’ll also be campus, accommodation and city tours running all day, to give visitors a feel for Plymouth and the creative community at Arts University Plymouth.

