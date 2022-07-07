Early enrolment for English, Maths and ESOL courses

Barnsley College is providing early enrolment for anyone wanting to secure their place to study English, Maths and English for Speakers of other Languages (ESOL) courses.

Enrolment will take place on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July and Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 August from 9.00am to 4.30pm at the College’s Old Mill Lane campus.

Early enrolment is open to anyone who is wanting to improve their reading, writing, numeracy and speaking skills and gain an English, Maths or ESOL qualification. Students will be able to enrol on to a suitable course and undertake their initial assessments ensuring that their place is secured, and they are ready in plenty of time before they start their course in September.

English and Maths are essential skills required by all employers, colleges and universities. These courses help students gain invaluable skills and knowledge required in everyday life whilst increasing confidence in reading, writing and numeracy and improving their career prospects.

The ESOL course provides students with the essential language skills to help them communicate properly in English by improving their speaking, listening, reading and writing skills. Developing their understanding of the English language, they will become a more fluent English speaker and build their skills and confidence.

Courses are offered from entry level to GCSE and many are free, subject to eligibility. Students will have the opportunity to choose between a mixture of classroom based and online study, or study completely online with flexible classes that can be tailored to fit around home or work commitments.

Andra Ghencea, Head of Department for English, Maths and ESOL at Barnsley College, said:

“English, Maths and ESOL are essential skills which can lead to a better and fulfilled life for many students.

“On completion of our courses, students will get a recognised qualification which can help in their next step, whether that’s employment progression, continuing with further study or making everyday life a bit easier, helping to transform their lives and reach their full potential.”

For more information about English, Maths and ESOL courses available at Barnsley College, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/essential

