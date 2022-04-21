Belfast Met marks Earth Day to underline the importance of investing in our planet

Earth Day 22nd April 2022 delivers the message that together we must Invest in Our Planet. Belfast Met has had a long-established commitment to sustainability throughout the organisation.

To celebrate and highlight Earth Day 2022, Belfast Met has today formally signed up to the Environmental Association of Universities and Colleges (EAUC) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) Accord. This is the University and FE College sector’s collective response to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The College’s commitment has been further enhanced in its new Strategic Plan 2021-24, with one of its five objectives being “Sustainable by Nature”. This allows the College to use its role as educator and skills engine, to inspire, celebrate and advance the sustainability agenda, maximising its positive impact on the environment, economy and communities that it serves.

These goals recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth, all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests. By signing up to the EAUC SDG Accord this will enable Belfast Met to co-ordinate a whole-institution approach to sustainability.

Other recent initiatives that the College has undertaken to support our “Sustainable by Nature” objective include the installation of new electric vehicle charging points at our Castlereagh and Springvale Campuses and the planting of over 2,000 trees and hedgerow at our Millfield, Springvale and Castlereagh Campuses.

Louise Warde Hunter CEO and Principal at Belfast Met said:

“Belfast Met is totally committed to the sustainability agenda and has already made significant reductions in our carbon emissions over the past number of years. However, we must go further to ensure we deliver on our commitments to reduce carbon emissions and achieve our targets for 2030 and 2050.

“This is a level of ambition that presents a huge challenge, which will take time and resources to fulfil. It will mean that the way we deliver some activities will need to be different, projects redefined and vitally, our behaviours need to change too. Belfast Met means to lead the way by Investing in our Learners and respecting our planet.”

More information on the College’s new Sustainability Plan will be announced soon – more information available in the College’s Strategic Plan here

Published in