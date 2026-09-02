East Sussex College Awarded Funding to Upgrade Eastbourne Training Kitchen Equipment

East Sussex College has secured funding from the Savoy Educational Trust to enhance its Hospitality & Catering training facilities at Kings Restaurant in Eastbourne.

The funding will enable the college to strengthen its role in developing the next generation of hospitality professionals for the local and regional workforce.

The investment will be used to enhance the College’s professional training kitchen and restaurant equipment ensuring students learn in environments that reflect current industry standards and expectations.

East Sussex College plays a critical role in developing the next generation of Hospitality & Catering professionals locally, helping to address skills shortages within the sector and supporting employers by equipping learners with the practical skills, knowledge and experience needed for successful careers.

Grant funding from the Savoy Educational Trust will support a programme of improvements, including upgrading existing kitchen equipment, purchasing the latest industry-standard equipment, and enhancing restaurant dining furniture as part of the relaunch of Kings Restaurant.

The upgraded facilities will directly benefit students training in both kitchen and front-of-house operations, providing a realistic working environment where learners can build confidence, develop professional behaviours and gain practical experience that prepares them for employment and industry placements.

A key feature of the redevelopment will be the introduction of modern digital teaching technology, including a wall-mounted demonstration camera system that enables “micro demonstrations” to be projected live onto screens. The technology will benefit both 16-18 and adult learners, enabling tutors to deliver clearer demonstrations and allowing students to observe professional techniques in detail, enhancing teaching, learning and the development of practical skills.

The project will also support wider aims around employability, inclusion and skills development. By creating a modern, industry-relevant training environment, the investment will help prepare learners for contemporary workplace settings, support students with additional and complex needs through improved access to learning opportunities, and encourage progression onto higher-level qualifications.

Through developing higher-level technical skills, East Sussex College aims to support the hospitality sector’s workforce needs and help address the ongoing demand for skilled chefs and kitchen professionals locally and nationally.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal at East Sussex College, said:

“This investment represents an exciting step forward for our Hospitality & Catering provision, ensuring our learners have access to high-quality, industry-standard facilities that reflect the environments they will experience in their future careers. From our 16-18 students to adult learners, we are committed to providing opportunities for people at all stages of their journey to develop the practical skills, confidence and professional behaviours needed to succeed in the hospitality sector.

“The upgrade of Kings Restaurant will further strengthen our offer, giving learners valuable hands-on experience while also showcasing their skills to the wider community through a professional dining experience.”

The Savoy Educational Trust supports education, training and skills development that help people build successful long-term careers in hospitality. Through its grant-making, the Trust aims to strengthen the future hospitality workforce and support excellence across the sector.

This project is supported by a grant from the Savoy Educational Trust.

Angela Maher FIH, Chief Executive, Savoy Educational Trust said:

“Creating opportunities for students starts with providing the right environment in which to learn. This investment will enable East Sussex College to deliver hands-on hospitality training using modern facilities, industry-standard equipment and innovative teaching technology that reflects the realities of today’s industry. We hope these enhanced facilities will encourage more learners to progress into further study, apprenticeships and ultimately rewarding long-term careers, while helping them discover the breadth of opportunities the hospitality sector has to offer.”

Hrvoje Loncarevic, Executive Chef at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne and East Sussex College alumnus, said:

“I’m incredibly excited to see our local college receive funding from the Savoy Educational Trust. This investment is a fantastic opportunity for our catering students, giving them access to modern equipment, industry-standard facilities, and the practical skills they need to thrive.

“Preparing the next generation of hospitality professionals starts with providing the right environment to learn, develop, and be inspired. This grant will make a real difference in helping our students become employment-ready and confident for successful careers in our industry.”

Improvements to the Hospitality & Catering facilities will begin in summer 2026, with learners starting their courses in September 2026 able to benefit from the newly upgraded kitchen and restaurant facilities from Autumn 2026.