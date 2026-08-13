East Sussex College students celebrate results and look ahead to their next steps

East Sussex College students are celebrating their A-Level, T-Level and Technical & Professional results today (13 August), with strong results achieved across a wide range of subjects, including A* grades and high-level distinctions.

Among the highlights, 110 students achieved A or A* grades in their A-Levels, with 56 A-Level courses recording a 100% pass rate.

Cailyn Kennedy studied English Language, Politics and History in Eastbourne and achieved A*, A*, A.

She said,

“My time at college was really good. My tutors were there whenever I needed them for advice, but they were also quite flexible. If I wanted to go to the library to study, they were happy for me to do that because they trusted me. That obviously helped contribute towards my grades. I think I’ve gained independence and resilience, because A-Levels were tough, so having to work through that was really valuable.”

Cailyn is now heading to The London School of Economics and Political Science to study International Relations, with plans to complete a law conversion course and pursue a career in international law.

George King, studied Biology, Psychology and English alongside an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ), in Hastings and achieved A*, A*, A and B.

He said:

“I’m really happy with my results and I really enjoyed my time at college. I felt really supported and my teachers really pushed me to do my best.

“Alongside my three A-Levels, I did an EPQ on brain-computer interfaces as a treatment for Locked-in syndrome – a rare neurological condition where a person is fully conscious and aware, but cannot move or speak. I’m looking forward to learning more at university next year after my year out. I’m looking to study Medicine at Newcastle University School of Medicine.”

Chloe Rubit, who studied Music A-Level, Music UAL and English Literature in Lewes, achieved a B, a Distinction and a C, said:

“I’m very happy with my results. My time at East Sussex College has been brilliant. Especially from tutors like John and Neil, they’ve really helped me grow into the person I am today. They put on lots of extracurricular activities and gave me as many opportunities as they could to get involved in ensembles and different music activities, so they’ve really helped me.

“Honestly, you couldn’t ask for anything more. I’ve also done a bunch of gigs outside of college, which gave me an insight into how to perform professionally. I’ve been doing some of that now, too, so doing those outside performances at places like the Comedia and the Con Club has really helped me as a musician.”

Chloe is going to study Music Production at Leeds Conservatoire.

Zayn Wood, studied Biology, History and Geography in Eastbourne and is now progressing to the University of Sussex to study International Relations and Geography.

He said,

“I’m really happy that I got what I needed to get into the University of Sussex to study International Relations and Geography. I had a lot of good support at East Sussex College, which helped with my revision a lot. My wellbeing support was also good in the first year.”

Preparing students for their next steps after college goes beyond achieving qualifications. Through the College’s partnership with the University of Sussex, East Sussex Futures, students are supported to develop the independence, confidence, and skills they need to take their next steps to university with confidence.

T-Level students have also achieved strong results, with an impressive 91.3% pass rate and 34 students achieving Distinctions across their programmes. Nine T-Level cohorts, including Digital, Health, Management & Administration, and Education & Early Years, achieved a 100% pass rate.

Isac Braiden, who studied the T-Level Health in Hastings, achieved a Merit. He said:

“I’m really proud of my Merit in T-Level Health. I have additional learning needs and the support I’ve received throughout my time at college has been really great.

“The T-Level appealed to me because I prefer to learn practically, so the placement element of the course was a big factor in me choosing it. I originally applied for a different course at college, but doing better in my GCSEs at Claverham meant I could join the Level 3. I’m now excited to join the University of Brighton and work towards my goal of becoming a paramedic.”

A key feature of T-Levels is the 315-hour industry placement built into each course, giving students the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the workplace alongside their studies.

Joshua Cooper, who studied Engineering T-Level at the Eastbourne campus secured his place at university this morning and said,

“I’m feeling good because I got into uni. I’m going to Derby University. There was a lot of support, a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of hard work from the teachers. The amount of support I got was a lot and I’m very pleased with my teachers and everything.

“Doing my work placement was a lot of help in trying and learning to understand it. I did it at Hotchkiss, an engineering and ventilation company in Eastbourne, and it was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it and it gave me a lot of hands-on experience. My goal after university is to go into the motorsport industry, hopefully start with the Porsche Cup, get myself into a company brand so I can get into the 24-hour teams.”

Across the College, all students benefit from work placements, mentoring and live projects, supported by East Sussex College’s extensive network of employers and industry partners across Sussex. This means every student is well prepared for their future careers.

Max Bowling, studied Classical Civilisation alongside a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Art and Design at Lewes, achieving an A in Classical Civilisation and a Distinction* in Art and Design. He said,

“I’m really pleased with my results. I enjoyed the practical side of art and I had loads of work experience opportunities – we made puppets for The Burning of the Clocks, did some work up at the gallery at Charleston, and took part in the Royal Opera House design challenge – which I won!”

The results mark the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and determination, with students now preparing to progress to university, apprenticeships, employment and further study.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, said:

“Results Day is always a moment of immense pride for everyone at East Sussex College. Our students have worked incredibly hard to reach this point, and these results are a testament to their determination, resilience and ambition.

“Whether they are progressing to university, apprenticeships or employment, we know they are leaving the College with the skills, confidence and experience they need to take their next steps and succeed. We are incredibly proud of everything they have achieved and look forward to seeing all they go on to accomplish in the future.”

For students receiving their results today, Results Day marks the beginning of their next chapter.

Whether they are heading to university, beginning an apprenticeship, moving into employment or continuing their education, East Sussex College is proud to have supported them on their journey.