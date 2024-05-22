EHL Hospitality Business School awarded prestigious accreditation by AACSB

EHL Hospitality Business School is proud to announce that it has received the prestigious AACSB Business accreditation. AACSB International – The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business – is the world’s largest business education network connecting students, academia, and business to advance business education worldwide. Schools that have earned AACSB business accreditation demonstrate an ongoing commitment to excellence in teaching, research, curriculum development, and learner success.

AACSB accreditation constitutes a major milestone in the history of EHL Hospitality Business School and its evolution as a leading institution in hospitality management education. EHL Hospitality Business School is the only standalone hospitality management school in the world to receive this accolade and only the 7th school of business and management in Switzerland to be granted this quality label, testifying of the school’s commitment to excellence.

Markus Venzin, CEO of EHL Group stated:

“Today, we are immensely proud to be recognized by AACSB for the quality of our programs, faculty, students, and alumni. This is a demonstration of our growth as well as our commitment for over 130 years to education and hospitality management. With this AACSB accreditation, EHL now unequivocally joins a globally accredited network of business schools renowned for their academic excellence,”

A member of the Business Education Alliance since 2016, EHL Hospitality Business School initiated the AACSB accreditation process in 2019 when it first demonstrated alignment with the AACSB Guiding Principles. Guided by AACSB’s 2020 Business Standards, it has since engaged multiple internal workgroups, committees, faculty and professional staff to develop its research impact, assurance of learning framework and community involvement.

Following a peer-review process which concluded with a site visit in March 2024, the AACSB’s Initial Accreditation Committee established that EHL Hospitality Business School fulfilled the accreditation requirements and was awarded accreditation for 5 years.