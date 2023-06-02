emlyon business school and École Centrale Casablanca sign a partnership to promote joint educational and cultural collaboration in Morocco

On 1 June 2023 in Casablanca, École Centrale Casablanca and emlyon business school officially signed a partnership agreement to promote joint educational and cultural collaboration in Morocco.

École Centrale Casablanca and emlyon business school will promote student exchanges for periods of study, research or internships, exchanges of academic staff, research and teaching activities of common interest, organize joint conferences and publications, and set up continuing education programs for executives and managers.

The two institutions are already working together to bring the emlyon business school Executive MBA to the École Centrale campus in Casablanca for the start of the 2023/24 academic year.

Ghita Lahlou, Director General of École Centrale Casablanca, said:

“I am very proud of the deepening of the partnership between Ecole Centrale Casablanca and emlyon business school, which is one of the best internationally renowned business schools. This collaboration is particularly important for our school, which is constantly developing its activities in terms of initial training, continuing education and research. In particular, it will provide new opportunities to strengthen the mobility of students and teachers between our two institutions”.

Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school, said:

“emlyon business school has defined internationalization as one of its three strategic priorities in its ‘Confluences 2025’ plan. Of emlyon’s 6 campuses, 3 are already deployed internationally, in Shanghai, Bhubaneswar and Mumbai. The partnership signed with the École Centrale Casablanca Foundation will enable us to further strengthen our presence in this country, which is so important to us. We are already looking forward to opening the emlyon business school Executive MBA with École Centrale Casablanca at the start of the 2023 academic year – and wish all future students every success.”

Published in