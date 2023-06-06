Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Employability Programme students enjoy successful work placements

Borders College June 6, 2023
0 Comments
Group of students standing with certificates

@BordersCollege strives to increase student awareness, knowledge, and skills to help them succeed in the job market and prepare them for employment.

The College’s Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI), in collaboration with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and NHS Borders, recently delivered a successful six-week Employability Programme that allowed candidates to complete work placements at the Borders General Hospital.

This was a great opportunity for job seekers to experience and develop new skills involved in day-to-day job roles within the Facilities department, including portering, laundry, domestic and catering.

The group also successfully completed a range of certificated courses, including Emergency First Aid, Health and Safety and Moving and Handling. These new skills will only benefit the group as they look to get back into the world of work.

Ross Docherty, Assessor and Development Officer at Borders College, said:

“It was great to see the group become more confident and develop their skill set as they progressed through the course.”

Candidate Mark Clamp added:

“Since the course finished, I have found new employment and I believe this programme played a positive role in my success.”

Published in: Education, Employability, Social impact
Borders College

