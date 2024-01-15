Empowering Adult Learners

Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community Launches New Course Signposting Website

Today marks a significant milestone in adult education in Mid and South Wales as Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community proudly unveils its groundbreaking signposting website. Developed through a collaborative effort between NPTC Group of Colleges, Adult Learning Wales, NPT Adult Learning in the Community, and Powys County Council this platform aims to streamline the course discovery process for adult learners.

The user-friendly website serves as a centralised hub, allowing individuals to easily search for courses tailored to their interests and needs. By providing seamless navigation, Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community ensures that users are effortlessly directed to the relevant web pages, fostering a more accessible and efficient learning experience.

Key Features of the Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community Website:

Comprehensive course catalogue: Explore a diverse range of courses offered by NPTC Group of Colleges, Adult Learning Wales, and NPT Adult Learning in the Community

User-friendly interface: Navigate the website with ease, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users of all technical backgrounds

Efficient signposting: Connect directly to the appropriate web pages, eliminating unnecessary steps and enhancing the user journey

Collaborative expertise: Benefit from the combined knowledge and expertise of three esteemed educational institutions, ensuring the highest quality of learning opportunities.

Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community encourages adults of all ages and backgrounds to embark on their learning journey with confidence. Whether acquiring new skills, pursuing personal interests, or advancing professional development, this initiative is poised to make education more accessible and impactful for the community.

Gemma Charnock, VP: of Corporate Services of NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“I am delighted to see the launch of our Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Community Learning website. This brings together our partnership vision and Welsh Government’s lifelong learning strategy, to reach out to our communities and ensure learning opportunities are available to everyone. The website is a collaboration between the College, local authorities, universities, third sector and community venues. It is a one-stop shop to enable learners to search and find adult courses and opportunities to develop new skills, knowledge, and interests so that they can achieve their learning and professional aspirations.”

About Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community:

Who We Are?

We are Powys Neath Port Talbot Adult Learning in the Community, a partnership between NPTC Group of Colleges, NPT Adult Community Learning, Adult Learning Wales, Powys County Council along with a wide selection of education providers throughout south and mid-Wales.

What Do We Do?

Our platform offers a wide range of courses for individuals looking to learn new hobbies, advance their careers, boost self-confidence, or obtain qualifications they may have missed during school. Most of our courses are free, while some require a small enrolment fee.

Our primary aim is to make sure that all prospective learners can easily discover the right course for them. Our user-friendly website gathers all the necessary information and guides individuals towards their ideal learning path. We strongly believe in lifelong learning as it enhances skills, promotes well-being, and fosters social engagement and integration. We understand that re-entering education might seem daunting, but our goal is to provide a smooth and comfortable journey back into learning.

Where Do You Start?

To get started, you can explore our website, which is regularly updated with links to our courses and education providers. You can search for courses by location, field of study, or using specific keywords. So, begin your learning journey with us and embark on a fulfilling educational experience.

Take a look at the new site here.

