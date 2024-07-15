Empowering tomorrow’s leaders: Tom Martin’s commitment to youth skills development at Sodexo UK & Ireland  

In celebration of Youth Skills Day on 15 July, Tom Martin, Contract Manager for Student Living by Sodexo UK & Ireland, discusses the importance of equipping young people with the relevant skills for employment. His role in nurturing young talent aligns with the day’s goal of addressing employment challenges and promoting sustainable development.

My role and responsibilities

As the contract manager for Student Living by Sodexo, I oversee facilities management services across five accommodation sites for our client Northumbria University. These services include security, helpdesk, student experience initiatives, and both planned and reactive maintenance.

In addition, I work closely with young people doing apprenticeships or T-Levels, providing them with opportunities to learn and develop skills that complement their classroom education. I am passionate about promoting the work of apprentices and young people within our business, preparing them to become tomorrow’s leaders.

Working with apprentices and T level students

For nearly three years, I have had the privilege of working with young people starting out in their careers in various capacities.

When working with them, I focus on communication and exposure. I always look for opportunities to involve them in our daily business operations, ensuring that decisions are explained and the reasoning behind them is understood. Breaking down processes and desired outcomes is crucial for sharing knowledge effectively.

To support the apprentices and students, we create a support network tailored to their needs by collaborating with Sodexo’s early careers team. This collaboration allows us to draw from a vast pool of knowledge and experience to deliver individualised programmes, ensuring that each apprentice receives the guidance they need. Overall, Sodexo UK & Ireland offer 82 different programmes across all 6 levels of apprenticeships and access to all.

Our training approach is rooted in team culture rather than specific programmes. The Sodexo team at Northumbria University prides itself on embracing apprentices. We set aside dedicated time each week to catch up with them, ensuring they understand their roles and have the opportunity to ask questions.

One common challenge young people face when developing new skills is the overwhelming exposure to the work environment. To address this, we provide a bespoke induction tailored to each apprentice, along with a dedicated line manager for continuous support. This approach helps apprentices acclimate to their roles and fosters their growth.

The importance of equipping young people with skills

In my role within student accommodation, I see firsthand the opportunities that a university can offer. I passionately believe that we have a moral obligation to help, support, and guide anyone looking to develop themselves. Many young people can face employment challenges, especially if they choose not to attend university. I am constantly inspired by their passion and hunger for knowledge, which drives me to advocate for their development.

Mentorship is incredibly important in youth skills development. Reflecting on my own career, I have always benefited from aspirational leadership and mentorship. Being able to mentor future leaders is immensely rewarding for both the mentor and the mentee. Sharing my experiences and lessons learned helps others navigate their career paths more effectively.

The most rewarding aspect of my career

The opportunities that Sodexo has given me over the past 10 years have been the most rewarding aspect of my career. I have grown rapidly, working with incredible people who have shared their experiences with me. I believe in continuous learning and growth, and I am always eager to improve myself for the betterment of our contract and the people we serve every day.

I have worked with some incredible young people, including Bailey and Kieran. Kieran, who started as a shy and reserved individual, has grown into a confident plumber with excellent interpersonal skills. He now actively participates in meetings and client conversations, significantly contributing to our daily objectives. Bailey, who joined us earlier this year as a T-Level student, has quickly demonstrated a strong appetite for knowledge and understanding. His fresh perspective has been a welcome addition to our team, highlighting the value of integrating young talent into our business.

Continuing my own development

I continue to develop my skills by seeking new learning opportunities, such as completing the IWFM Level 4 qualification. I thrive in situations that push me out of my comfort zone, which allows me to grow both personally and professionally. By constantly working on myself, I ensure that I can provide the best training and support to our apprentices.

Through my role at Sodexo, I am dedicated to empowering young people with the skills they need for successful careers. By fostering a supportive and inclusive environment, I hope to help prepare the next generation of leaders. This journey has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of young people.