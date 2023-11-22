ESCP Business School unveils strategy to grow knowledge, equipping students as future leaders

A year after its Choice & Experiences strategy announcement for 2025, ESCP Business School reveals new strategic axes to shape purpose-driven leaders and entrepreneurs of the future.

The world’s oldest business school, ESCP has six European campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin, and Warsaw as well as one branch campus in Dubaï.

Professor Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP, says:

“As business schools, we have a responsibility to be an active participant in this time of transformation and initiate a new pathway for a better future and society. Through these new strategic axes in education, research and partnerships, ESCP will shape the leaders who will navigate and contribute positively to these transformations.”

ESCP’s new strategic axes will elevate research & knowledge creation for greater impact, and can be summed up as LIGhTS:

L for leadership

I for innovation and entrepreneurship

G for geopolitics & business

H for humanistic values underpinning all disciplines

T for tech and deep tech

S for sustainability.

ESCP Business School key announcements

With three of ESCP’s programmes (EMBA, MiM, MiF) ranking top three in the world by the Financial Times in 2023, ESCP seeks to expand its reach and impact by embracing the School’s global development and extending the new LIGhTS strategic approach across all departments.

ESCP will invest five million euros to create five research accelerators and projects focused on LIGhTS.

Sustainability and inclusion will be at the core of the strategic axes. ESCP will create a green mobility policy aligned with the School’s carbon accounting and footprint reduction plan. The School also provides 9 million euros in scholarships (including 65% for social inclusion – 24% “Grande Ecole” programme scholarships).

ESCP will embrace new technologies, in particular Generative AI, to develop a tool for collective intelligence, aggregating the knowledge within the school (student thesis papers and research articles, classroom materials…).

Continuing its commitment to impact, ESCP will launch in 2024 an Extension School dedicated to providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities for middle managers embarking on a career transformation.

ESCP is also expanding within its own walls: in total, ESCP is investing 300 million euros in the renovation of its European campuses.

ESCP Business School key figures

Today, the School counts 10,000+ students and 6,000 executive participants of 135 nationalities in its community and is made up of 200 research-active professors of over 33 nationalities across our six campuses.

ESCP has a comprehensive portfolio of 48-degree programmes: Bachelor, MiM, 28 Specialised Masters, MBA, 2 PhDs, 13 Executive Masters, EMBA, Global Executive PhD, as well as customised programmes.

The business school also has 145 international academic partnerships in 48 countries globally.

Published in