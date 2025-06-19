FE Big Lunch Celebration Brings Community Together at NSCG

Colleges across the country have come together this week to take part in the annual FE Big Lunch, a nationwide initiative celebrating the incredible work of community and voluntary organisations. Part of The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual celebration of community spirit, which launched during the Coronation of King Charles III, the event offers a moment to connect, share and recognise the unsung heroes who support our society in countless ways.

On Tuesday 17 June, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG) welcomed more than 50 guests from the local health and social care sector to a special afternoon tea at Stafford College’s Riverbank Restaurant.

The event was held to express gratitude to the dedicated professionals and volunteers working across the local health and social care community. Attendees included staff and residents from St Joseph’s Convent Nursing Home, Futures 2gether, Abbey Court Care Home, Broadmeadow Court Care Home, Crispin Court and Newport Cottage Care Centre. They were joined by special guest Deputy Lieutenant Ann Fisher, NSCG CEO and Principal Craig Hodgson and members of the College’s Senior Leadership Team.

Entertainment was provided by Level 3 Music student Corey Cooke, who performed a medley of songs. A highlight of the afternoon was an impromptu duet of Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton, performed by Corey and Archie, a resident of Crispin Court and former electrician and pub band performer.

Guests were treated to a traditional afternoon tea of sandwiches and cakes, prepared and served by NSCG’s talented Catering and Hospitality students. The team were also supported by students from the Health and Social Care and Foundation Studies programmes, who ensured guests felt welcome and well looked after throughout the afternoon.

Mark Kent, Director of Professional Studies at NSCG, said:

“The FE Big Lunch offers a meaningful opportunity for communities to come together. It’s been wonderful to see people from all walks of life united in appreciation for the health and social care sector, which is a vital pillar of our community and it’s only right that we take time to recognise the dedication of those who work and volunteer within it.

“Today has also given our students invaluable real-world experience, whether in the kitchen, front of house, supporting our guests or providing a musical performance. They’ve done themselves and the College proud.”