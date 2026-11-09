FE leaders launch new partnership to shape AI for the whole sector

An exciting new partnership is bringing colleges together to build AI solutions for the FE sector.

Led by Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges (HRUC), COMPASS will explore what good AI looks like for FE.

Over the past year, HRUC has brought together leaders from more than 50 colleges and FE institutions to work out how the sector can lead on AI. The COMPASS partnership will take this from discussion to delivery.

A first wave of seven colleges – HRUC, East Kent Colleges Group, London South East Colleges, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, Runshaw College, Shrewsbury College, and West London College – has stepped forward to fund and lead this early work. They will pool their expertise, investment and experience to make sure every AI solution, whether built or bought, fits the way colleges work. What they build will belong to the wider community, and more colleges can join COMPASS at any stage.

COMPASS will start with two focus areas. The first is learner intelligence to improve outcomes and progression. Colleges hold rich data on their learners, but staff rarely get a timely, joined-up picture of this information. COMPASS will explore how AI can bring that picture together, so staff can spot needs earlier, personalise support, and help more learners progress.

The second focus area is helping colleges build an AI-confident workforce. COMPASS will signpost existing initiatives for staff and build the skills and frameworks colleges need to use AI well and responsibly.

Keith Smith, HRUC’S Chief Executive Officer, said:

“AI is a leadership challenge for every college, not a technology project for a few. COMPASS grew out of a community of FE leaders, and it belongs to that community. Seven colleges are taking the first step, and the door is open to every college that wants to shape how AI serves our learners and staff.”

In early 2027, COMPASS partners, including any colleges that have joined by then, will decide whether each solution is best developed together, procured collectively, or commissioned from specialist partners.

COMPASS is also hosting an FE AI Leadership Masterclass in January 2027. Open to leaders across the sector, whether or not their college has joined COMPASS, it will cover how leaders can help their staff and learners to use AI well.