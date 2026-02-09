Felix serves up career success

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is shining a spotlight on former Commis Chef Apprentice, Felix Vipond, who has gone on to work at the acclaimed fine dining restaurant in Lichfield, The Boat.

Felix began his career as an apprentice at the Crown Inn in Yoxall before moving to the gastropub, The Two Pigs in Barton. His skills and enthusiasm quickly impressed, leading to a further opportunity at The Boat, which is headed by top chef, Liam Dillon.

Felix is now a commis chef at the AA Three-Rosette, Michelin Guide listed restaurant and micro-farm, where seasonal produce, sustainability and an honest take on modern British cuisine sit at the heart of its casual fine dining experience.

Speaking about his apprenticeship journey which included achieving a distinction overall and winning the Award for Outstanding Career Potential at BSDC’s Further Education and Apprenticeship Awards, Felix said: “I didn’t want to go into sixth form, so an apprenticeship felt like the best path for me. Training in professional kitchens gave me the freedom to experiment, learn and push myself. Moving to The Two Pigs in Barton was a real step forward in my career, and working in high pressure, fine dining environments like The Boat — a 3 Rosette Michelin Guide restaurant — taught me to hold myself to the highest standards.”

He added: “One of the best parts of the job is seeing people’s reaction when I serve food I’ve created and explain the work behind it – it makes all the effort feel worthwhile. During my apprenticeship, winning the Outstanding Career Potential Award came as a shock, because I was just doing what I believed was right for my future. That recognition meant a lot, and I couldn’t have achieved it without my Apprenticeship Trainer’s support.”

Taking place during 9th-15th February 2026, National Apprenticeship Week is a week-long celebration that brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

Callum Brown, Felix’s former Head Chef at the Crown Inn, now working as an Apprenticeship Trainer at BSDC commented: “I first met Felix when I was head chef at The Crown and he came to speak to me, explaining that he wanted to push himself and raise his standards – and that drive really impressed me. As head chef moving into apprenticeship trainer, I have been able to support Felix’s development – watching him grow in confidence, skill and professionalism has been incredibly rewarding.”

Callum added: “Apprenticeships are invaluable in catering and hospitality because learners gain real world experience in a high pressure environment – and in this industry, being able to thrive under that pressure is vital. I followed the same path myself at 16, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the chefs who invested in me. Supporting young people in the same way and helping shape the next generation of talent is one of the best parts of my job.”

