Fife College offers free Numeracy with Cooking course to support families during the cost-of-living crisis

Fife College June 16, 2023
Fife College is extending a helping hand to families facing the challenges of the cost of living crisis by offering a free Everyday Numeracy with Cooking course.

The short course aims to empower participants with the knowledge and confidence to cook healthier meals for their families, while also helping improve numeracy skills for effective food preparation and budgeting.

Run in partnership with Fife Council, through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, the course is currently being held in Fife College’s purpose-built training kitchens, providing participants with a hands-on and immersive learning experience.

At the end of each session, participants take home a low-cost, healthy balanced meal, providing a practical opportunity to apply the skills learned during the course.

Gill Graham, taking the course at the course at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus, said:

“I am really enjoying the class. I am finding new recipes. that taste lovely and are simple to make. I get lovely food to take home and my husband and I have gorgeous meals.

“I am grateful to the college for letting me join the class. The Tutor is lovely and we always have a laugh when cooking.”

Jade Doctor has been attending the course at the Levenmouth Campus. She said:

“I am really enjoying the course. The kids love when I take the food home, especially my youngest boy who always wants seconds.  His new favourite is cottage pie and the kids love helping cook new stuff we haven’t cooked before.”

Geoffrey Proudlock, Director for Faculty of Business, Enterprise and Tourism with Supported Programmes at Fife College, said:

“Fife College understands the challenges families are facing, and we want to provide a supportive and inclusive learning environment where participants can gain practical skills, improve their confidence, and ultimately enhance their wellbeing.

“Equipping them with the skills and knowledge to cook healthy meals on a budget can be a big help to families during the cost of living crisis and our Everyday Numeracy with Cooking course is designed to do just that.”

Fife College

