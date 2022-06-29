Fife College Prince’s Trust students roll up sleeves to give YMCA Glenrothes a helping hand

Students from Fife College’s Glenrothes campus have been supporting upgrade work at the YMCA as part of their community project.

Students on Fife College’s Prince’s Trust Programme have painted rooms at the YMCA Glenrothes as part of ongoing renovation works that are being carried out at the centre.

As well as an opportunity to give back to the community, the project has given students the chance to learn new painting skills and gain valuable experience working as a team.

The Prince’s Trust Team Programme is an employability and personal development course that, alongside giving students practical skills, also awards a National 4 qualification upon completion.

The Team Programme is run by Fife College in conjunction with the Prince’s Trust for those aged 16-25 who are looking for a brighter future. It offers the opportunity to improve personal skills, motivation, confidence, and existing talents while learning new skills and gaining a qualification.

As well as the community project in partnership with the YMCA Glenrothes, the 12-week course includes team-building activities, work placement,CV writing and job application workshops.

One of the students in the current Glenrothes group, Liam Lothian, says the course has given him a big boost, inspiring him to apply for a full-time professional cookery course at the College.

Liam, from Glenrothes, said:

“I’ve loved being able to give something back to the community and it’s been good to learn some painting skills too.

“I have gained a lot of confidence doing this course. It’s been great to make new friends and be productive.

“I’m hoping to become a chef in the future so I’m glad I signed up for the course as it has also given me the confidence I needed to apply for a professional cookery course at the College.”

Vice Principal at Fife College Iain Hawker said:

“Our Prince’s Trust courses offer young people a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people.

“The combination of practical activities and classroom work provides a great balance that can help young people achieve qualifications in an employment-focused environment and also open doors to other education pathways.”

Iain, who is also a Board Trustee of YMCA Glenrothes, added:

“It is fantastic to see the current Prince’s Trust group from our Glenrothes campus give something back to their local community with this project at the YMCA.

“The YMCA is a vital community asset in Glenrothes so I’m sure giving back in this way has been a rewarding experience for the students.”

Mary Goodwin-Wilks, CEO of YMCA Glenrothes, said:

“We are really pleased to have developed such as positive relationship with Fife College over many years.

“This project is a great example of how amazing and enthusiastic engagement by young people can help not only themselves but also all the members of the community in Glenrothes too.”

