Fife College students learn vital entrepreneurial skills at Braveheart Challenge

Fife College recently played host to the Braveheart Challenge, offering students from both Built Environment and Creative Industries courses an exceptional opportunity to develop a wide array of skills.

The one-day project challenged students to plan hypothetical events celebrating the College’s 125th anniversary, encompassing elements such as branding, marketing, financial planning, and artwork, equipping students with valuable skills applicable to various future career paths.

The two cohorts of students enjoyed a one-day workshop each, which culminated in a presentation to – and feedback from – industry experts from various fields. Through this, they were able to develop core elements of business skills, beyond their chosen career paths.

The hands-on experience, which emulates a real business project, allowed the students to experience, understand, and excel in a demanding workplace scenario.

Iain Hawker, Vice Principal: Quality and Academic Partnerships at Fife College, was immensely impressed by the students’ approach and achievements:

“It was very impressive, given the size of the project and the time available, how the teams took the challenge on. The students should be very proud of what they’ve achieved. “It’s been excellent for the students. From what we’ve seen from them, the way they took the challenges on, and what they’ve taken from it, they should be very proud of themselves.”

Clare McDonald, Managing Director at Lionheart, the Braveheart Challenge’s umbrella brand, expressed her delight at the programme’s success at Fife College:

“The Fife College students’ input and participation was nothing short of phenomenal. They came into the challenge not knowing what they were going to deal with and developed a full business plan. “Their dedication, commitment, and knowledge was outstanding and they’re to be commended. It’s been a privilege for us, at the Braveheart Challenge, to work in partnership with Fife College. It has been a fantastic experience.”

Cameron Cooper, an HND Sound Production student from Leven, reflected on the workshop’s challenges and successes:

“It involved a lot of teamwork as we planned an event [as part of the project], and everyone had different ideas that they brought, which was great. It was really challenging. “I’ve gained a lot of skills that I can take into the future like communication, confidence, and teamwork. They’re all things that I can apply in the future, it’s been a great opportunity.”

