Fife College students most likely to go from course to career for the second year running

Fife College has again recorded the best ‘positive destination’ figures of any college in Scotland, according to the latest Scottish Funding Council report.

Over 93% of full-time successful students from the College reported that they had gone from their course to a job, training and/or further study three to six months after qualifying.

The survey covered students from across Scotland who graduated in the 2020/21 academic year to discover what they went on to do after graduating.

Fife College’s positive destination figure, (up from their 2019/2020 number of 90.22%), follows a recent survey of their students that found 90% were satisfied with their college experience.

“These figures highlight the opportunities that the College create, which include new courses starting in January, as well as a new range of free Skills Boost short courses on offer. These courses are designed to help enhance the employability options for those taking part, helping CVs stand out from the crowd.”

They are available in subjects such as Digital Skills, Health and Social Care, Engineering, Culinary Arts, as well as Business and Tourism.

Iain Hawker, Vice Principal at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted with the latest positive destination results for our students, which highlight the fantastic work being done across the College to support our students into further study and employment.

“These results, and the feedback from our recent student satisfaction survey, prove again that College is a fantastic learning environment for people of all ages in Fife who are looking to start or shift their career journey.

“We look forward to continuing to support our students in 2023 and beyond, ensuring they gain the qualification, life-enhancing skills and experiences that will shape their future success.”

