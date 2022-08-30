Fife College welcomes two new Board members

Fife College has welcomed the appointment of two new members to the College’s Board of Governors ahead of the start of the 2022/23 academic year.

Mike Boyle and Stacey Fleming were chosen from several well-qualified candidates and have now taken up non-executive Board positions with the College this summer.

Mike Boyle, who began his extensive career within the financial sector at the Bank of Scotland, has experience across a wide range of disciplines including marketing, risk management and data management, holding senior leadership roles in each discipline.

A resident of Dunfermline for over 20 years, Mike also has significant experience of transformational change and is keen to see the College continue to grow and prosper so that it delivers across the full range of its ambitious targets.

Stacey Fleming is a commercially astute senior leader and hotel specialist with over 30 years of experience in the Scottish independent hotel and global travel sector.

Currently Director of Operations at Highland Coast Hotels, Stacey leads the Senior Leadership Team in hotel operations, sales, marketing, revenue and strategy with fledgling private-equity-owned hotel groups on the North Coast 500 (NC500) in Scotland.

Originally from Dunfermline, now a resident in Kinross, Stacey was once a hospitality student at the College’s Dunfermline Campus and has a passion for developing the young workforce, striving to improve the profile of hospitality as a sustainable career path with an abundance of diverse opportunities.

David Watt, Chair of Fife College Board, said:

“I am delighted to welcome our two new members to the Board of Governors. Mike and Stacey have significant knowledge and expertise from various sectors, which will be valuable to the College going forward. I know they will both be tremendous assets to the Board and look forward to working with them in the coming months and years.”

The Board of Governors of Fife College comprises 18 Board members, including the Principal, two student members, two staff members (one teaching and one non-teaching), and 13 external members. The external members have been selected for their skills, knowledge, and expertise in industry, professional or commercial matters.

The Board meets quarterly, with each committee also meeting three or four times per year, sets the strategic direction for the College, and monitors performance against strategic objectives.

