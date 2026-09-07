Finalists unveiled for 2026 ECI Training and Development Awards

The finalists for the 14th annual Engineering Construction Industry (ECI) Training & Development Awards have been unveiled as excitement builds towards the prestigious ceremony on Thursday 26 November.

The event, organised by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), will bring together industry leaders, as well as the rising stars of tomorrow, for a celebration of excellence in training and development at Grade II-listed London events venue 60 Great Queen Street (pictured).

Three standout individuals, employers or training providers have been shortlisted as finalists across nine categories.

Nominations were up from last year for what has become a highlight in the engineering construction calendar honouring individuals and organisations that set the standard in workforce and skills development across the industry.

A judging panel of industry representatives – made up of Tracey Shelley (CEO of BCECA), John Simpson (Managing Director, ECIA), Mark Riley (Project Controls Lead, Phillips 66 Limited), Steve Hunt (Executive Vice President Operations, Altrad UK, Ireland & Nordics), Katie Bennett (ECITB Innov8 group member) and ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey – will now pick the overall winners that will be announced at the ceremony in November.

TV presenter, radio DJ and actor Ortis Deley, best known as the presenter of Channel 5’s hit programme The Gadget Show, will host the event.

Andrew Hockey, ECITB Chief Executive, said:

“Congratulations to those shortlisted this year, but also to all the outstanding nominees.

“The standard of nominations we received was again very high, showcasing the great things happening in training and development across the engineering construction industry.

“Our Leading Industry Learning strategy aims to guide skills development across the ECI amid the thousands of extra skilled workers our Labour Forecasting Tool predicts could be needed to meet demand by 2030.

“A year into our 2026-30 strategy, reading so many inspiring entries of the work being done across industry to help make this happen is incredibly heartening and is further evidence of the collaborative efforts taking place across the ECI.

“I would like to thank my fellow judges, who now have the unenviable job of picking the overall winners, and the sponsors from across industry that help make this a special night of celebration.

“The awards ceremony once again provides a wonderful opportunity to recognise the achievements that are shaping the future of the industry.”

As well as each category being sponsored, the dinner and drinks will be sponsored by the Nuclear Skills Alliance (NSA) and National College for Nuclear and Clean Energy (NCfN&CE) respectively, while bronze sponsors are Wright Engineering, 3T Training and Clear Quality.

ECI Awards finalists 2026

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by NDA (Nuclear Decommissioning Authority)

David Blyth (Nuclear Restoration Services)

Faye Rathmill (Sellafield)

Amy Frame (TechnipFMC)

Graduate of the Year

Amanda Wong (Kellogg Brown & Root Solutions Ltd [KBR])

Asjad Ahmad (Fluor)

Matthew Boddy (Altrad Services Ltd)

ECITB New Entrant Award – sponsored by Nuclear Skills Plan

Brandon Johnson (REAGIT UK Ltd)

Keanu Williams (Pembrokeshire College)

Poppy Blackett (Lakes College West Cumbria)

Large Employer of the Year – sponsored by WSP

Hinkley Point C

EDF

Sellafield

Small/Medium Employer of the Year – sponsored by Sellafield Ltd

Wright Engineering

Intelect UK

Team Plan Ltd

Excellence in ED&I Award – sponsored by Nuvia

STEM Returners

Tyne North Training

EDF

Training Organisation of the Year

Forth Valley College

3t Training Services

Hydrasun

Leading Industry Safety Award – sponsored by Sizewell C

C&P Engineering

Kellogg Brown & Root Solutions Ltd (KBR)

Fluor

International Training Organisation of the Year

International regional winners will be put forward for this category. These are: