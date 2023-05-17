Former student Emma says College was key to her success

Emma Needham attended @BordersCollege as a student from 2017 – 2019 studying Beauty Therapy. She has since set up her own business and gone on to do great things in the beauty sector.

35-year-old Emma lives in Selkirk with her three children and runs Freyja Beauty. Talking about her time at college and how this led to her career success, she commented:

“I moved from Cumbria to the Scottish Borders in 2013 and decided to follow my passion for beauty therapy. Studying on the Level 2 and 3 Beauty Therapy courses at Borders College was just the start I needed, and the lecturers were amazing.

“Without my beauty qualification, I wouldn’t have been able to start my business, and I wouldn’t have the knowledge I have now within the industry.”

Emma’s business Freyja Beauty, formerly Emma Needham Beauty, offers a wide range of beauty treatments and specialises in weddings. Emma’s work was recently recognised after she was voted as a finalist at The Scottish Wedding Awards 2023 in the Freelance Makeup Artist of the Year category.

Emma has also carried out ‘Makeup Masterclasses’ at Borders College in recent times, passing on her wealth of knowledge to current students.

Asked what advice she would give to students looking to take up beauty therapy as a career, Emma added:

“My business means the world to me, and I’m working in my dream job being a Makeup Artist and Beauty Therapist. It’s not an easy job at all but it’s worth it. Making people feel good about themselves and helping them ‘self-care’, especially when life is so stressful just now, is an amazing feeling. Go for it, you won’t regret it!”

