Free Poster: Twinkl helps keep children reading over holidays with Summer Reading Hacks campaign

Global educational publisher, Twinkl, has created a set of hacks to help children continue reading over the summer holidays.

To help keep children reading over the holidays, Twinkl Educational Publishing have created a list of simple Summer Reading Hacks. These are designed to be proactively used throughout the day to engage children in the world of reading.

These hacks can be comprehensively accessed on Twinkl’s free-to-download Summer Reading Hacks Poster. Included are suggestions like, “reading to a pet or toy”, “reading with funny voices”, and “reading the shopping list”. A range of hacks are provided in order for different methods to try to help parents nurture their children’s love of reading.

The three-week Summer Reading Hacks campaign will also feature a series of TikToks by the Twinkl Parents team. The videos will show them using the hacks themselves, with engaging (and often humorous) outcomes.

The school holidays can be a great period to give children the space to read for pleasure. Research has shown that only a third of children have reported to be regular readers*. For many children, reading is attached to schoolwork. During term time, learners will encounter books selected for them by the curriculum, with accompanying tasks to work through. Because of this, the school holidays can be a wonderful opportunity for learners to read more leisurely, all while topping up their literacy.

It comes as no surprise that reading has a fundamental role in a child’s development, and little and often approaches out of school can boost their classroom learning. Just 10 minutes of reading a day can expose a child to around a million words a year**. Reports have also shown that reading has a greater impact on a child’s progression than their parents’ work and education background***.

Reading also has a tremendous impact on children’s wellbeing, as well as supporting their development. Reading helps to increase concentration and has a calming effect on their mood. Children who regularly read have reduced stress, as well as improved mental wellbeing. Analysis has shown that just six minutes of reading a day can reduce stress by 68%****.

David Angrave, Twinkl’s Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are so happy to bring Summer Reading Hacks to parents. We have spoken to our parent and educator employees to carefully put together easy methods to keep children reading over the holidays. We know that reading outside of school is a great way of boosting development and supporting their wellbeing. The Twinkl team is excited to see these hacks put into practice!”

Published in