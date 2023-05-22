From Jakarta to Spurs through New City College!

An international partnership between an Indonesian football club, New City College, Tottenham Hotspur FC and insurance group AIA has led to a ground-breaking opportunity for a promising young player.

Nathan Fariel Kusuma, 18, lives and plays in Jakarta but studies the Sport Level 3 course with New City College!

He learns through attending lessons online in live Teams calls for six hours per week with New City College Sports Lecturer Phil Heseltine, who is based at NCC’s Epping Forest campus in Borders Lane, Loughton.

Talented Nathan has signed a trainee contract with a professional club in Jakarta which is partnered with AIA and Tottenham Hotspur FC.

During an 11-day visit to the UK recently, Nathan attended Sport classes at the Epping Forest campus where he met and trained with other students on the Tottenham Hotspur Football Development Centre programme.

He said: “I am so grateful that Tottenham Hotspur gave me this opportunity to study Sport and fulfil my dreams of playing football in England. I have been playing since I was a kid and it is my passion.

“Coming all the way from Indonesia and being far away from home, I have been overwhelmed with how friendly and helpful everyone at New City College has been to me on this visit.”

The online education programme for Nathan has been created by NCC and Tottenham Hotspur Football Development Centre to develop his knowledge of elite sports performance and enhance his career prospects. Spurs’ main sponsor AIA have paid for Nathan’s tuition and he is developing his practical skills by training at the football club in Jakarta.

Nathan added: “I hope in the future after the course that I can become a football coach in England – or even a Premiership player!”

As well as attending class sessions at Epping Forest campus during his visit, Nathan got to see Tottenham Hotspur play Manchester United at the Spurs stadium, and watched other games including the Tottenham Hotspur Women’s team, the under 21s and the under 18s.

He was also given a tour of the Spurs stadium and training ground and took part in the Tottenham Hotspur Sky Walk – a daring climb up the stadium where he experienced breath-taking views of the iconic London skyline.

Published in