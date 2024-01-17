Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Further education lecturers in Northern Ireland to strike tomorrow

University and College Union (UCU) January 17, 2024
0 Comments
lets strike

The University and College Union (UCU) today (Wednesday) confirmed its members in all six of Northern Ireland’s (NI) colleges will strike tomorrow (Thursday) [1].  

UCU is striking alongside workers across NI in a generalised day of action called by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU). UCU general secretary Jo Grady will be on the picket line at Southern Regional College from 8.30am and will then be speaking at the ICTU strike rally at Belfast City Hall from 12pm [2].  

The walkout is the latest escalation in a long-running pay dispute that has seen staff take action repeatedly since September. Further education lecturers have seen a real-terms pay cut of 25% since 2015 due to seeing lecturer pay awards limited to between 1 % and 2% per year. 

The ICTU is demanding the restoration of Stormont, and for the UK government to release the monies it has available to settle NI public sector pay disputes. 

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘Our members will be on picket lines tomorrow because college pay is so low that many of them have to use food banks. Yet further education lecturers have not received any pay offer from their employers for the current academic year. 

‘NI lecturers earn less than schoolteachers, university lecturers and their counterparts in Scotland, Wales, and many areas of England. So the Tory government needs to stop using low-paid workers as political pawns and immediately release its funding package. After the sustained action our members have taken, further education lecturers need to be at the top of the queue for any pay settlements.’ 

[1] The colleges facing strike action are:

  1. Belfast Metropolitan College  
  2. North West Regional College 
  3. Northern Regional College 
  4. South Eastern Regional College 
  5. South West College 
  6. Southern Regional College 

[2] Picket and rally info for tomorrow (Thursday 18 January 2024):


Picket from 8.30am-11am: Southern Regional College, Patrick St, Newry BT35 8DN 

Rally from 12pm: Belfast City Hall, Donegall Square N, Belfast BT1 5GS

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
Published in: Education, Social impact, Work and leadership
University and College Union (UCU)

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .