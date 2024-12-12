How students are helping rewild the north-east with conservation charity

Students from the University of Sunderland are part of an effort to rewild the north-east which will see long-gone native species reintroduced into the region.

Business students have worked with Durham Wildlife Trust on a project by taking on the role of consultant project managers, delivering plans for the Trust’s rewilding efforts.

This initiative aims to give students hands-on experience, the skills essential for professional success and to contribute to a great cause – the protection and regeneration of the environment.

Elias Savva, who studies Business and Management at the University, said: “This rewilding project is an outstanding opportunity to protect biodiversity and develop important project management skills including planning, risk assessment and stakeholder engagement.

“These valuable skills are crucial for consulting roles since they allow me to develop environmentally friendly solutions that have a long-lasting effect.”

In their project plans, students will help Durham Wildlife Trust by including research of possible species that could be re-introduced, the benefits this may bring and what community and stakeholder support there is for this.

Collins Iyiewuare, who also studies Business and Management at the University, said: “Working with charities has always held a special place in my heart because helping others is particularly important for me. Any opportunity that I receive to contribute to society, I gladly take.

“Through this opportunity, I’ve also had the chance to gain practical skills that this module has highlighted – problem solving and time management. These enable the introduction of structure and reduce risk to the greatest extent possible when project managing.”

“The fact that this project is making me consider intricate project solutions is something I am genuinely enjoying.”

Durham Wildlife Trust is a nature conservation charity, managing 50 nature reserves between the Tees and the Tyne, helping nature to recover across the landscape and bring wildlife into the hearts of towns and cities.

Dr Harriet-Anne Palin, Grants and Development Officer at the Durham Wildlife Trust, said: “Durham Wildlife Trust is based in Sunderland and working with Dr Matti Morovat and her team on this module has been a great opportunity to work more closely with the Sunderland student community.

“We hope that the outputs will influence our future work on nature restoration in this area and beyond.”

Combining the University’s professions facing teaching and its efforts towards a sustainable future, this initiative is spearheaded by Dr Matti Morovat BEM and the team at the School of Business in collaboration with the Trust.

Dr Morovat, Lecturer in Business at the University, said: “As part of our commitment to delivering hands-on, socially responsible learning experiences, we are thrilled that students are partnering with Durham Wildlife Trust on planning a biodiversity project dedicated to reintroducing native animal species into the north-east.

“This initiative provides our students with a unique opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge to real-world environmental challenges, cultivating a deeper understanding of conservation efforts while gaining tangible project management experience that will set them up for success in their future careers.

“Through this collaboration, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders to contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future.”