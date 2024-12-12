Customer Centrality: Courtney Hannah Taylor’s story

Courtney Hannah Taylor began her professional journey with a background in travel and tourism from college, where she realised that customer service would be a cornerstone of her future career. Recognising the value of hands-on experience, Courtney joined EE’s “Aspire” programme—a specialised customer service apprenticeship with Itec that empowers individuals to grow both personally and professionally in a supportive, real-world environment.

Initially, Courtney faced significant challenges. The prospect of speaking with customers over the phone was daunting, and she struggled with anxiety and nervousness. However, Courtney’s team provided her with invaluable support, especially her Team Leader, Jade Pittick, who created a reassuring environment. Jade’s mentorship, along with a culture of openness, helped Courtney overcome her initial fears, assuring her that she was never alone in her journey.

Adding to this support was Jacqueline Gwilim, one of Itec’s dedicated assessors who works closely with EE’s apprentices. Jacqueline offered personalised one-on-one and group coaching, tailored to each learner’s unique needs. Through Jacqueline’s thoughtful approach, Courtney received the individualised guidance that helped her gradually build confidence and master key skills. This targeted support played a crucial role in Courtney’s progress, enabling her to thrive both technically and emotionally within the apprenticeship.

As Courtney advanced, the structured blend of practical experience and structured learning helped her grow beyond her initial anxieties. She overcame her fear of phone communication and developed a newfound confidence in her interactions with customers. Now, she is not only comfortable in her role but also thinking ambitiously about her future. Inspired by her own journey, Courtney aspires to become a Team Leader to support other apprentices as they start their careers, with the long-term goal of progressing to an Operations Manager role.

For Courtney, the apprenticeship was more than just a learning experience; it was a springboard for personal growth, resilience, and confidence. Her journey exemplifies how a thoughtfully structured apprenticeship programme can equip individuals with essential skills, helping them unlock their potential and build a fulfilling, lifelong career.

