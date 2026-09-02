Future doctor and business leader celebrate Deeside Sixth success 

TWO ambitious students are heading from Deeside Sixth Form Centre to leading UK universities as they take the next steps towards careers in medicine and international business.

Aspiring doctor Oscar Taylor will study Medicine at University College London (UCL), while Mikey Knapp is heading to the University of Leeds to study International Business and Finance.

Mikey achieved A grades in Maths and Business, an A in the Welsh Baccalaureate and a B in Economics, securing his place at Leeds following a successful two years at Deeside Sixth.

Oscar, 18, from Ewloe, received offers to study Medicine from four of the UK’s most competitive medical schools – UCL, Newcastle University, Cardiff University and the University of Bristol – and will now begin the Medicine (MBBS iBSc) course at UCL.

The former Elfed High School pupil studied Biology, Chemistry and Maths alongside the Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales and hopes ultimately to build a career in the NHS.

“There are so many fascinating areas of medicine,” said Oscar.

“At the moment I’m particularly interested in paediatrics and orthopaedics because of the work experience I’ve completed, but I’m excited to see where my career takes me.”

Oscar also established the Deeside Medic Society, bringing together learners interested in medicine, dentistry and other healthcare careers.

He praised the support he received from Deeside Sixth, particularly during the demanding medical school application process.

“Our Head of Sixth, Mim Riddell, was brilliant. She arranged interview mock sessions in partnership with Yale Sixth and was incredibly knowledgeable about the whole application process,” he said.

“Coleg Cambria also introduced me to the Seren Programme, which led to opportunities including the Wrexham Medic Programme and attending a summer school at Cardiff University School of Medicine. Those experiences strengthened my application and helped me grow in confidence.”

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies at Coleg Cambria, congratulated learners across the centre.

“These results are the culmination of an enormous amount of hard work, commitment and determination from our students, and we are incredibly proud of them,” she said.

“Across Deeside Sixth we have students progressing to universities, apprenticeships and careers in a wide range of sectors. We wish every one of them the very best for the future.”

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community.

Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.