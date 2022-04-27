Futures praised for supporting the improvement of SEND provision in Nottingham City 

A recent joint area inspection carried out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and Ofsted highlighted the impact of Futures on improving the quality of SEND provision across Nottingham City.

In the report, inspectors frequently reference the quality of support for SEND learners provided by the business in the city, particularly the standard of progression opportunity, highlighting the “partnership with Futures” which “strongly supports young people with SEND to transfer from schools into further education, employment or training”.

In addition to supporting SEND learners to secure qualifications and employment, the inspection teams also recognised the impact of the business on the personal development of the whole learner, recognising the “range of services” offered and the “individualised approach” used to support these young people to “prepare for adulthood”.

We are proud that our network of support was recognised as far-reaching, with “trained advisors working closely with families” to “support parents well”. Futures is fortunate to have an expert, talented team facilitating these conversations every day.

We know that at Futures the improvement journey is continual. The inspection teams highlighted our approach to feedback, which we use to refine our learning offer. Inspectors saw that “children and young people with SEND can share their views” and that “children and young people with SEND are proud” to be involved in feedback initiatives.

Overall, the inspection team noted the role of Futures in helping young people “move on to meaningful education or training”.

We are rightly proud of our provision for SEND learners, with the quality of our work being validated in this report. Now, we look to go even further and look forward to building on the many successes and tangible impact the business has had in the city so far.

Published in