Get Further awarded DfE grant to deliver CPD for FE English and maths teachers

The Department for Education has awarded a grant to Get Further, an education charity, to deliver evidence-based Continuous Professional Development (CPD) for teachers and leaders of post-16 English and maths across England. The programme aims to improve student outcomes, particularly for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, by equipping educators with the tools and training to raise attainment in level 2 qualifications.

Founded in 2018, Get Further is a charity dedicated to supporting students resitting GCSEs or working towards Functional Skills Qualifications in English and maths. With a mission to close the attainment gap, the organisation combines expert tuition with innovative resources and teacher training to help learners from disadvantaged backgrounds unlock opportunities for further study, training, and employment.

This grant will fund high-quality CPD delivery across post-16 English and maths, with English as a major focus. The programme will support around 50 colleges for English, benefiting an estimated 115,000 students. In parallel, maths CPD will be delivered at around 10 college, benefiting around 25,500 students. This important investment responds to calls from the sector for increased English CPD and complements the Department for Education’s existing support for maths teachers.

“We’re thrilled to receive this grant from the Department for Education,” said Dr Alice Eardley, Interim CEO at Get Further. “This investment recognises the vital role of evidence-informed CPD in transforming outcomes for students resitting English and maths. Qualifications in these subjects are essential stepping stones to further study, training, and employment. Drawing on our proven track record of raising attainment for learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, we’re excited to support even more students to reach their potential and unlock opportunities through this programme.”

Colleges participating in the programme will receive a year-long package of training, including tailored workshops, coaching, self-study resources, observations, and action planning, all designed to build subject knowledge and teacher confidence.

In addition, a full scheme of learning and student lesson booklets, designed specifically to support resit learners, will be made freely available to all providers across England. Get Further will also host a national conference focused on improving the quality of post-16 English and maths delivery, open to providers nationwide.

This CPD initiative supports the Department for Education’s wider mission to raise English and maths attainment among 16–19-year-olds. Since the introduction of the Condition of Funding (CoF) policy in 2014, tens of thousands more students have achieved level 2 qualifications post-16. However, significant attainment gaps remain, especially for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with SEND. Get Further’s approach is designed to build on this progress and help narrow long-standing attainment gaps by age 19.