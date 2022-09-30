Global Business Award for MOL

Online learning platform receives global accolade.

MOL – one of the UK’s leading online learning providers – is celebrating recognition as the ‘Leading Provider of HR Learning and Development 2022’, a Global Business award which is awarded by Corporate Vision.

This flagship global award recognises the innovation that has driven MOL’s online learning into a global digital learning space, enabling flexible digital learning to work alongside busy family lives and strengthening opportunities for businesses and individuals worldwide.

Mel Nicholson, Managing Director at MOL explained how the change in learning has come about:

“There is no doubt that the pandemic changed some aspects of our lives for ever, and digital learning is one that MOL has continued to invest in, to provide learning opportunities that work for everyone. As an online learning business, we are aware of the ongoing changes in our learner’s lives, and therefore we initially responded to the pandemic by quickly providing a positive online learning experience, with interactive virtual classes, videos and tutor support, at a time when learners were looking for reassurance, guidance and support.

“Alongside this came the recognition that our learners are logging in worldwide, from as far afield as the Middle East, as the technology enables them to study at any time of day or night. All of the learning materials are easily accessible, and, with webinar recordings, learners can access all the study support they need 24 hours a day.”

“One of the criteria for the award recognises that ‘Regardless of how large or small a business may be, all participants in the Global Business Awards 2022 are judged purely on merit; therefore, we only commend the businesses and services which stand out from the crowd and have gone the extra distance to ensure their client’s satisfaction’ which is a huge accolade for MOL.”

The award is assessed on independent publicly accessible sources which are assessed alongside any material supplied by the nominate. A final judgement is then made based on several factors such as business performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid), any significant innovations or feedback from stakeholders.

John Thornhill, CEO of LTE Group, added

“At a time when the entire LTE Group is thinking much more strategically about how Edtech and digital learning can support all forms of educational delivery, it is very pleasing to see the work by Melanie and all the team at MOL being recognised as a leader in the field.”

MOL offers a wide range of industry recognised professional courses ranging from CIPD HR, conveyancing, property, management & leadership, project management, and a brand-new digital learning course. All courses are supported by tutors who are industry experts, bringing the courses to life with real-world experience and added value enabling learners to apply their knowledge and add value in the workplace straight away.

Complementing the MOL offering is our sister business, Total People, which provides a full range of apprenticeships to match commercial courses in MOL such as HR and Management level 3 to level 5 and conveyancing level 4 and level 6.

For more information on MOL courses, visit www.mollearn.com.

