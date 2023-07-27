GOODWOOD CEO VISITS HSDC HAVANT STUDENTS

Goodwood Chief Executive Officer Chris Woodgate recently visited our Havant Campus to discuss his career journey to date with a large number of enthusiastic students.

Chris, who has worked at Goodwood since 2010 and has been CEO since 2019, detailed his intriguing career to date alongside a further understanding of Goodwood and its history to over 110 students.

Chris explained to the students that he too studied A Levels before then progressing to University where he completed a Bachelor’s Degree in addition to a Master’s Degree. He originally wanted to work in the Marine industry, however, later changed career paths to pursue Finance. This then enabled him to progress in his career at Goodwood and ultimately became CEO in 2019.

Chris said:

“It was really great to visit HSDC and to present to the next generation of business leaders. The turnout was extremely encouraging and it was wonderful to have so many questions from the students.

It is really important for myself and Goodwood to give back and I always enjoy giving an insight into life at Goodwood, as well as sharing my career journey so far.”

He also drew focus on some current leaders in society and how important leadership is in the workplace alongside the behaviours of leaders and other team members. He went on to further discuss the importance of doing what you really enjoy, which he echoed himself when discussing his career.

A Level student Uliana Martynovich added:

“I found the talk very useful. It was really interesting to see what subjects Chris studied at College and his career now at such a big organisation. It shows you can achieve your goals and work in different spheres.

It was also really great to see that Goodwood care about employees as well as the business as a whole.”

To find out more about Goodwood, click here.

Published in