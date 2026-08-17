Gower College Swansea celebrates exceptional results as A Level pass rate reaches 100% for second consecutive year

Gower College Swansea is celebrating an exceptional set of results, with its A Level pass rate reaching 100% for the second year in succession (the Wales national average is 97.5%).

Achievement at the highest grades has risen once again. 14% of learners achieved A* grades, up from 12% in 2025 and higher than the Wales national average of 11%.

High-grade performance was equally impressive, with 39% of learners achieving A*–A grades (the Wales national average is 30%) and 152 learners gaining A* or A grades in every one of their subjects.

Success was evident across every grade boundary, with 67% of learners achieving A*–B grades (12% higher than the Wales national average) and 87% achieving A*–C grades (compared to the Wales national average of 78%). Together with the 100% pass rate, these results demonstrate both the exceptional quality and the remarkable consistency of A Level achievement across the College.

The College has also recorded another very strong set of AS Level results. The overall pass rate remained at 94%, with 70% of grades awarded at A–C and almost half (49%) awarded at A–B.

Outstanding achievement was also reflected across the College’s vocational provision, where almost every learner successfully completed their two-year Level 3 programme, resulting in an exceptional 99% pass rate. High-grade achievement was equally strong, with 38% achieving at least one Distinction and 22% achieving the top grade available.

The results underline the breadth of excellence across Gower College Swansea – from the record-breaking individual performances of its highest-achieving learners to the consistently strong outcomes secured across A Level, AS Level and vocational programmes.

They are a powerful reflection of the talent, ambition and determination of the College’s learners, supported by the expertise and unwavering commitment of its teaching and support staff.

“These outstanding results are first and foremost a reflection of the remarkable hard work, determination and ambition of our learners, and they should feel immensely proud of everything they have achieved,”

said Principal Paul Kift.

“Their success has also been supported by the dedication of colleagues across the College and the invaluable encouragement of parents, families, carers, and friends. We are absolutely delighted to celebrate this very special moment with them today. To once again have an overall 100% pass rate at A Level is a fantastic achievement for the College, and we are particularly pleased to see another increase in those top grades of A* and A*-A, which demonstrates once again our drive for academic excellence.

“We are proud that so many of our A Level and vocational learners are progressing onwards to the top institutions and conservatoires across the UK, as well as securing highly competitive higher apprenticeship places.”

Chief Executive Officer Kelly Fountain added:

“I would like to offer my congratulations and best wishes to all the students collecting their results today, and a sincere thanks to all the staff at Gower College Swansea, who are tireless in their support of our learners both in and outside of the classroom.

“I really hope everyone got the results they expected and needed to move onto their next step but, if you didn’t, please don’t worry — we are here to help. Come and talk to us; we have dedicated staff to provide personalised advice and guidance for learners.

“At Gower College Swansea, we are proud to offer a wide range of pathways to support every learner’s ambitions. From higher education courses to apprenticeship routes, and dedicated employability support for those heading straight into the workplace, our aim is to ensure that every student has access to the opportunities that best suit their goals. We remain firmly committed to helping each individual achieve their full potential and succeed in whichever path they choose.”

The Lord Mayor of Swansea, Penny Matthews, says:

“I’d like to congratulate all our A Level students across Swansea as they deserve huge praise for their achievements this year.

“Their success reflects their hard work, determination and commitment throughout their studies.

“I wish all our young people every success for the future with whatever they are doing next.”