Guildford College offers free maths courses for adults

Guildford College is pleased to announce it is offering free maths courses for adults, thanks to funding provided by the Government. As part of an initiative, called Multiply, all adults who need to improve their numeracy (up to and including Level 2 or equivalent) will be able to access free, flexible courses that fit around their lives.

These courses are open to adults who are aged-19 and over and do not already have a GCSE at grade 4/C (or equivalent) in maths.

Whether you need to get better at managing your bills, budgeting, want to improve your potential at work, change careers or progress to further study.

The Multiply adult numeracy programme is the UK Government’s first priority of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Each local area across the UK has funding for the next three years to improve adult functional numeracy skills in daily life, home, and work.

Guildford College mature student, Mel Robertson, was delighted to have achieved a grade 5 in her maths GCSE last August and is now studying Paramedic Science at University of Surrey.

Mel says: “My tutors at Guildford College have been phenomenal, they have been so supportive all the way through. I am so relieved to have passed my maths GCSE at last!”

Paul Hughes, Maths Teacher at Activate Learning, said:

“It’s never too late to start. We’ve had adult in their 60s studying with us before.

“For adults, the hardest part of maths is taking that first brave step into the classroom, if you can do that, we’re here to help you overcome the fear of maths.

“Studying maths can help with career progression or further study. There’s no more homework embarrassment when your children or grandchildren ask for help.

“The biggest thing is that it always helps with their self-belief.It’s bigger than a certificate. Some students have had terrible previous experiences of maths, but we’ve helped them to understand it, pass their exam and go on to university or employment, which they never thought was possible.”

