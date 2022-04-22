Hard work pays off for Aleksandra

Hard work has paid off for Aleksandra Ogorzalek after she graduated from Fife College with a degree in Accounting and Finance.

Aleksandra, from Kirkcaldy, was one of almost 80 degree students who graduated at the College’s recent graduation ceremonies at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

Graduation was the culmination of over six years of hard work and commitment for Aleksandra. She first joined the College in 2015, studying an English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) course before completing a higher in the same subject, alongside a National Certificate (NC) in Business and the following year.

She then started her degree journey, first completing an HNC in Accounting before gaining an HND in the same subject. She then went on to complete her BA Accounting and Finance, before graduating with honours in her final year.

Aleksandra said:

“Studying my degree at college was great. It was very challenging, especially during COVID, but my tutors were great and always very helpful.

“I was working part-time throughout my studies but in my last year I ended up working full-time too, which was a challenge, but I managed thanks to the support of my tutors.”

Despite the challenges she faced, Aleksandra was also named the College’s Student of the Year in her final year.

She added:

“It was great to be named student of the year, I’ve studied hard for the past few years, but it was still really surprising.”

Aleksandra now plans to go on to study for a Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) qualification at the College later this year.

Aleksandra’s lecturer, Anca Marcantonio said:

“Aleksandra has achieved so much, particularly in the last year. Although English is not her first language, she has absolutely excelled in her studies, all while juggling family life and work. I wish her all the best in her future career.”

