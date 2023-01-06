HOME-EDUCATED STUDENTS BENEFIT FROM COLLEGE SUPPORT FOR GCSES

Students in Years 10 and 11 who normally learn at home are benefiting from dedicated support to succeed with their English and maths GCSEs thanks to a special part-time programme run by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC).

The college is opening its doors to parents of home-educated students on Thursday 12 January 2023 at its Wigston Campus and Tuesday 17 January 2023 at its Nuneaton Campus to showcase the self-contained provision which runs on one and a half days each week within its own dedicated space.

Suzanne Burdett, Progress Coach for the Home Education programme said, “The number of pupils being taught at home has grown considerably over the last two years and, as a college, we are now supporting around 100 students who want to study for, and sit exams in, GCSE maths and English. Some of our students have always been home-educated, and others started learning at home after experiencing anxiety or issues such as bullying in mainstream school. Students respond really well to our small group sizes of up to 15.

“Young people have spent so much time at home over the last few years, and our students really enjoy meeting up with their peers once a week. I have seen them grow in confidence with us and learn to take responsibility for their studies and their futures. The programme is a great springboard for their next steps and most of our students progress into further study or on to an apprenticeship with NWSLC.”

In addition to a subject tutor for maths, English Language and English Literature, home-educated students can access pastoral support within the Home Education department and the wider college. Tuition sessions take place on one day per week from 8.45am and 4pm and students must complete three additional hours of study online and in their own time. The programme is fully funded by the government so there are no tuition or exam fees.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “We’re really proud of our home education provision and have seen some outstanding results amongst students of maths and English. These crucial qualifications are so important for onward progression in education or employment, and we are delighted to be able to provide a supportive environment to growing numbers of home-educated students that are really benefitting from this bespoke provision.”

To find out more about how students can join the home education programme in September 2023, visit the NWSLC website or come along to our open event on Thursday 12 January or Tuesday 17 January 2023 from 6pm – 7pm.

