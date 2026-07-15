Horizon Students Shine in Annual Talent Show

Students from Barking & Dagenham College’s Horizons department lit up the stage this week as they performed in the annual Horizons Talent Show, an event that celebrates creativity, confidence and the unique talents of every participant.

The much-loved showcase brought together students, staff and families for an afternoon full of energy, entertainment and community spirit, with every performance receiving enthusiastic support from the audience. The event has become one of the highlights of the Horizons calendar, providing students with the opportunity to perform in front of family, friends and peers while celebrating their achievements in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

The Talent Show is a highlight of the Horizons calendar, offering students a platform to express themselves, build confidence and celebrate their achievements in a supportive and joyful environment. This year’s event featured an exciting mix of performances, from singing and dancing to comedy, drama and original creative acts. Each performance reflected the individuality and enthusiasm of the students, who took to the stage with pride and determination.

A panel of staff judges from across the College had the difficult task of selecting this year’s winners – a challenge made even harder by the exceptional standard of performances. The audience was treated to a fantastic variety of acts, with every student bringing something unique to the stage and demonstrating the confidence and skills they have developed throughout the year.

The winner of the show was Christian Thompson, who took first place with a heartfelt performance of Bob Marley’s One Love. In the group category, Learning for Life (Yr 1A) claimed first prize with an energetic performance to Shakira’s Waka Waka, delighting the audience and judges alike.

Daryl Hanson (Olly Murs) and Vicky Feeley (Caroline Flack), the host of this year’s Talent show jointly expressed that

“This year’s Horizons X-Factor was nothing short of sensational. The standard of talent was higher than ever, making it incredibly difficult to choose a winner. Even in the middle of a heatwave, our learners gave every performance their all, bringing energy, confidence and real star quality to the stage. Their enthusiasm and commitment are what make this annual event such a fantastic success, and we couldn’t be prouder of every single performer.”

The atmosphere throughout the afternoon was filled with applause, encouragement and celebration as students cheered one another on, demonstrating the strong sense of community that defines the Horizons programme. Friends, families and College staff celebrated every performance, creating an environment where every participant felt valued and supported regardless of the outcome.

Speaking after the event, Head of SEND, Krishana Kaur said:

“The Talent Show is one of the most special days of the year for us. It gives our students the chance to shine in ways that are meaningful to them, and the confidence they gain from stepping on stage is incredible to see. The support they show each other, from cheering, clapping and celebrating every act is what makes this event truly powerful. We’re so proud of every single student who took part.”

The Horizons Talent Show continues to play an important role in the programme’s commitment to nurturing confidence, communication skills and personal development. Through opportunities like this, students are encouraged to challenge themselves, discover new talents and build important life skills that will support them both within their studies and in the future. By offering opportunities for students to perform, collaborate and express themselves, the College reinforces its dedication to creating enriching experiences that help young people thrive both in and beyond the classroom.

A huge well done goes to all the students who took part, as well as the staff, families and supporters who helped make the event such a memorable success. Their encouragement and commitment ensured another fantastic celebration of talent, achievement and inclusion, making this year’s Horizons Talent Show one to remember.