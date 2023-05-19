Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) are delighted to announce that they have signed the Menopause Workplace Pledge!

The Menopause Workplace Pledge was launched in October 2021 by Wellbeing of Women in collaboration with Hello! Magazine and BUPA. This pledge has been created to encourage employers to take positive action in making sure everyone going through the menopause is supported. By signing the pledge HoW College have committed to recognising that the menopause can be a challenge in the workplace and anyone going through it may need support, talking openly, positively and respectfully about menopause and actively supporting and informing employees affected by the menopause.

Bridget Robinson, Business and Skills Engagement Lead at HoW College, has been appointed ‘Menopause Champion’ for the College. She has been an advocate for supporting menopause in the workplace and has been hosting open forum sessions for other members of staff.

Speaking about her role as ‘Menopause Champion’, Bridget said:

“As the College’s Menopause Champion I am delighted that HoW College have signed the Menopause Workplace Pledge. The College has been extremely supportive and reactive in responding to the need to put in place a menopause policy and a supportive network for staff.

Menopause is often not talked about in the workplace and many people don’t understand it until it happens to them or to someone close to them. It can take a while to even realise what is happening to you! While some will have no problems at all, others will struggle with debilitating side effects which impact on all aspects of their lives. Many people may feel like they have no alternative but to leave a job they love. This should never happen! It means experience, skills and people often at the top of their game leave an organisation and this does nothing for Diversity of a workforce.

The Menopause Workplace Pledge provides support in the workplace and is helping increase menopause awareness and training and the ability to talk openly about it and that is what is needed!”

Speaking on behalf of HoW College’s HR department, Jo Fletcher, Learning & Development Co-Ordinator, added:

“Heart of Worcestershire College are delighted to have joined some of the UK’s largest corporations in signing the Menopause Workplace Pledge. Approximately half of our current workforce are women aged over 45, so it is important that we empower all staff to talk openly about the menopause. By signing the pledge, we are committing to providing support for individuals experiencing menopause, whether that be directly or indirectly. Since signing the pledge we have established a Menopause Support Group and scheduled regular open forum meetings where members of staff can share their experiences, ask for advice and recommendations, share links to useful information and generally discuss all menopause related matters. As the next few months pass, we will be hoping to develop the support group further by understanding the challenges our staff are facing and making the necessary accommodations to ensure that all staff feel supported at work.”

As part of their commitment to this pledge HoW College have set up support for anyone who is going through the menopause. This includes a menopause support group which allows people to share information, ask for advice and discuss anything menopause related, regular open forum sessions, a menopause café and resources for leaders and managers.”

This is an excellent campaign to be a part of and it is wonderful to see HoW College getting behind it!

