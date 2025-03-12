hydraPower dynamics Wins Prestigious Employer Recognition Award – Showcasing The Sandwell Colleges’ Commitment to Skills & Industry Collaboration

hhydraPower dynamics, a key employer partner of The Sandwell Colleges, has been recognised with an Employer Recognition Award at the one-year anniversary celebration of Skills West Midlands & Warwickshire. This accolade highlights the company’s outstanding contributions to skills development, student progression, and workforce growth in the region. Their dedication to fostering talent and equipping students with hands-on industry experience has set a high standard for employer engagement in education.

Over the past year, Sonia Smalling – HR Business Partner at hydraPower dynamics – has led the vision for setting a benchmark for employer-led skills development, providing over 20 Sandwell College students with industry placements, leading to six securing full-time employment as engineers. Their continued commitment includes expanding opportunities for 60 new Engineering T Level students from April, as well as supporting BTEC Engineering and Construction learners through work experience. This strategic investment in skills development ensures that students are workforce-ready, bridging the gap between education and industry needs.

The award was presented at the Skills West Midlands & Warwickshire anniversary event, attended by Minister Jacqui Smith, West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker, and key education and business leaders. The event celebrated a year of impactful collaboration between further education colleges, training providers, and industry partners, all working to strengthen workforce development and bridge skills gaps. Recognising outstanding employer contributions reinforces the importance of industry-led learning in addressing regional workforce challenges.

As an active member of Skills West Midlands & Warwickshire, The Sandwell Colleges is committed to enhancing employer-led training, expanding industry placements, and equipping employees and employers with the skills and experience needed for success in high-growth sectors. This partnership-driven approach ensures that businesses benefit from hands-on opportunities, leading to improved career prospects and increased employer confidence in hiring skilled graduates.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, commented:

“It’s fantastic to see hydraPower dynamics recognised for their unwavering support in shaping the next generation of talent. Their commitment to offering real industry experiences is exactly what The Sandwell Colleges is about – aligning education with employer needs to drive regional growth. This award reinforces our shared commitment to strengthening business capabilities, enhancing workforce skills, and ensuring industries have the talent they need to thrive as part of our region.”

Patrick Browne, Managing Director, hydraPower dynamics, added:

“We are incredibly proud to receive this Employer Recognition Award, which reflects our commitment to fostering the next generation of engineering talent. Partnering with The Sandwell Colleges has been instrumental in helping us develop a skilled workforce, providing students with real-world experience and opportunities for long-term careers. As we continue to expand our support for T Level and BTEC learners, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration and ensuring the industry remains innovative and future-ready.”