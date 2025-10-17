Ibstock Academy launches at Walsall College to support the next generation of construction talent and community growth

The Academy was unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Walsall College’s Green Lane Campus, attended by students, educators, and representatives from across the industry – including Keon Homes, West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) and the Home Builders Federation (HBF).

Ibstock Plc, a UK leading manufacturer of building products, has officially launched its pilot Ibstock Academy at Walsall College, marking a key milestone in its commitment to supporting construction skills across the sector.

The ceremony was led by James Norris, Assistant Principal – Commercial Development and Jo Hodge, Ibstock’s HR, Sustainability and Social Impact Director, who formally opened the Academy.

As the first building materials manufacturer to have joined the HBF’s Partner a College programme, Ibstock is taking a leading role in bridging the gap between education and employment. The Academy will initially support brick laying students with practical, job-ready training that reflects the pace, high quality standards, and safety expectations of construction.

Jo Hodge, HR, Sustainability and Social Impact Director at Ibstock Plc, said:

“For over two hundred years, Ibstock has served its customers and the wider construction industry. We recognise that skills are one of the biggest challenges facing the sector, and we are committed to playing our part. The Ibstock Academy will bring business and education together to support students in their development. We are committed to bring industry insights and reinforce on-site safety and quality in their full-time training to help students build meaningful careers in construction. Walsall is a strategically important location for us, and we’re proud to invest in its future.”

The launch of the Ibstock Academy comes on the heels of Ibstock’s latest £64 million investment into its new Atlas brick factory in the Walsall area, which now produces the Group’s lowest carbon bricks using state-of-the-art technology. The rebuild created around 50 new jobs and three apprenticeships and has placed the local community at the heart of its operations from day one of the build.

As part of its broader social impact strategy, Ibstock has also piloted a Work 4 Homes programme in Walsall to inspire and support local social housing residents into employment, alongside other community initiatives aimed at building inclusive pathways into the built environment.

The Ibstock Academy at Walsall College is the first pilot of its kind for the Ibstock Group and will serve as a blueprint for future partnerships between manufacturers and colleges across the UK.

James Norris, Assistant Principal – Commercial Development commented:

“Walsall College has actively invested in its construction facilities in recent years to better meet the needs of local employers and the construction sector. The Ibstock Academy exemplifies how partnerships forged between further education colleges and industry enhance our contribution to skills development.

“This new learning environment inspires students and apprentices to deepen their knowledge of the sector while preparing them effectively for the world of work. It reinforces vital values such as site safety, sustainability, and quality, creating a solid foundation for success in their careers.

“By nurturing a diverse pipeline of talent, we are enabling future workforces to support new homebuilding schemes as well as wider regeneration and infrastructure projects currently underway and planned throughout the West Midlands.”

Steve Turner, Executive Director at the Home Builders Federation (HBF), said:

“The Ibstock Academy at Walsall College is a strong example of how the Partner a College programme is driving meaningful industry investment into further education and construction training.

The academy will offer valuable insights that can shape a best practice model for collaboration between industry and education providers for all the partners on the Partner a College programme.

Initiatives like this are essential, not only to equip students with real-world skills and support them into construction careers, but also to build a workforce capable of meeting the Government’s housing targets.”