“I’m looking forward to a new challenge.” – Former college principal moves to Teesside

MIDDLESBROUGH COLLEGE GROUP has appointed Ben Robinson as both deputy principal and deputy CEO ahead of the new academic year.

Former principal at Bede Sixth Form College in Billingham, Ben will be responsible for heading up the College’s curriculum, as well as supporting “an extremely exciting period of continued evolution”.

The role will also see Ben oversee the progression of the College’s learners, ensure outstanding practice in classrooms and feed into the progressive culture across the whole Group, which comprises the core further education college, the technical skills training provider TTE and the apprenticeship training specialist Northern Skills.

Having worked in education for more than 20 years, Ben brings a genuine passion for teaching, learning and mentoring to the position as well as extensive experience from previous roles in the sector – including his time as the strategic lead for personal development, behaviours and attitudes and education programmes for young people across the Education Training Collective (etc.)

He said: “Middlesbrough College is leading the way when it comes to further education in our region as an influencer of FE policy, an early adapter of T Levels and a leading delivery partner in the North East Institute of Technology.

“That’s in addition to its ongoing investment in STEM subjects as well as its work with local employers – who wouldn’t want to be part of it?

“And on a personal level, the College also sits at the heart of the town I spent much of my youth which makes this move even more special.

“In fact, I used to work at Middlesbrough College back in 2003-2005 as head of A Level PE, so to be able to return and play my part in raising the aspirations of young people in the area, is an incredibly proud moment in my career.”

As one of the largest colleges in the North East, Ben joins a passionate team who already deliver a range of vocational and academic courses in every occupational sector area, from entry level through to Level 7 postgraduate qualifications.

The College’s £100m campus is home to more than 1,000 staff and has a student population of over 15,000, including around 1,500 apprentices placed with employers across the region.

A significant part of Ben’s role will be to develop these relationships even further, opening up the opportunities for young people across the region, as well as adult learners.

Ben added: “Young people have had a tough time recently and it’s our role, as education leaders, to support them and build their resilience back up.

“I want our students to look back at their time with us and see the College as having played a major role in their personal development as much as it has their technical and academic skills building.

“From school leavers and adults looking to get back into education, to local employers who want to build a pipeline of future talent, driving opportunities in our community will be a key priority for me in my new role – and I can’t wait to get started.”

