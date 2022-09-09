IMI appoints Hayley Pells as Policy Manager

Automotive sector champion set to drive agenda for increased influence on key industry issues

Hayley Pells, who has a well-established reputation for championing automotive sector education and development issues, has been appointed by the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) in a new role as Policy Manager. With a clear focus on ensuring that the IMI’s voice on behalf of its members is taken into account on all government and industry policies that impact the automotive workforce, Hayley will work closely with Steve Nash and the rest of the IMI Executive Team to lobby and influence stakeholders.

Hayley said:

“The automotive sector is at a cross-roads as it aims to tackle the current skills shortage, alongside building a future-proof workforce that is ready for significant technological change. It is critical, therefore, that all government policies, from education through to the adoption of new automotive technologies, take into account the full implications on the workforce and employers.

“The automotive sector should be an attractive career destination for the next generation of workers, which means each of the devolved governments driving education policy need to understand the huge potential that exists. It is also vital that we ensure consumer confidence in new automotive technologies, from connected and autonomous to electric and hydrogen, is underpinned by a workforce that has the support to be properly skilled.”

Gathering and presenting policy related insight from the three core sectors in which the IMI operates, namely, professional body, automotive and education, Hayley will help direct the IMI’s lobbying activities. She will also be developing strategies to encourage employers and centre members to access government funding to support workforce development. Plus she will provide the IMI Member community with latest updates on the potential impact of policy changes.

Hayley’s hands-on experience in the automotive workplace, having run Avia Autos since 2006 and worked as a portfolio technician, will also be critical in helping government create the right policies for the future success of the sector. For example, one of the first tasks she is undertaking since taking up the role is gathering information and insight for the IMI response to the Competition and Markets Authority consultation on Block Exemption.

Steve Nash, CEO of the IMI, added:

“The IMI is deeply committed to creating a sustainable skilled workforce, and this new role will be critical in reinforcing the support the IMI provides to its members and the wider automotive community.”

“As a business owner and longstanding industry advocate, including being actively involved in the IMI Diversity Task Force, Hayley is well positioned to take the operational lead to implement the IMI policy strategy, in line with research and influencing activities. She knows how the sector works, what’s needed to shift the dial on how it’s perceived as a potential career route, as well as understanding the consumer confidence gaps that must be addressed to ensure new automotive technologies are embraced rather than feared.”

