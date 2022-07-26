Industry experts join Board to help pave way for future learning and accreditation

Jan Hytch, Residential and Operations Partner from Arnold Keys and Katie Griffin, Director from Sawdye and Harris have joined Propertymark Qualifications’ Board to offer on the ground insight.

Both new additions have a combined 64 years’ experience in the industry and will bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the Board alongside another highly experienced industry practitioner, Mike Hughes. They will play a crucial part of the driving force to raise the profile of Propertymark Qualifications and continue to ensure its offering is fit for purpose, keeps up with the industry and exceeds educational standards.

Despite the ongoing effect of the pandemic and continued lockdowns across parts of the UK, Propertymark Qualifications have announced that in 2021, over 10600 exams were taken and almost 1500 learners achieved their qualifications.

Tim Green, Chair of the Propertymark Qualifications Board comments:

“It’s important that we have a great breadth of knowledge across our Board, from educational experts to those who know the industry inside and out, so we’re extremely pleased that two well-known practitioners will be joining us on our journey to continue to drive up industry standards even higher.”

Both Jan and Katie have and continue to dedicate a lot of their spare time to raising standards in the industry.

Jan is currently Education Adviser to Propertymark and in 2013/14 was President of NAEA Propertymark, when she helped devise and launch the first full-time Further Education college course in UK for young people to become qualified estate and letting agents by the age of 18. Alongside this, she also sits on the TPO Industry Forum, the National Residential Forum for RICS, for which she is an Assoc RICS assessor, and on her home patch, is Chair of the Norwich and District Association of Estate Agents.



Jan Hytch Katie Griffin

Katie more recently sat as Non-Executive Director on the Propertymark Board, was elected as President of NAEA Propertymark in 2017/2018 and currently sits on the National Advisory Group for The Guild of Property Professionals and is NAEA Propertymark Regional Executive for the West Country.

Mike Smith, Head of Propertymark Qualifications comments:

“As the sector is continuously changing and new goal posts are being created, we need to ensure that our qualifications and assessments also keep up and stay ahead of the curve, delivering what the profession needs in an accessible way.

“With some innovative additions in the pipeline, we’re really pleased that both Jan and Katie are joining the Propertymark Qualifications’ Board at what is an exciting time in its evolution.”

