Inspire Education Group Strengthen Executive Leadership with Appointment of Chief Learning Officer

InInspire Education Group (IEG) has strengthened its executive leadership structure with the appointment of Sarah Young as Chief Learning Officer, effective from 1 March 2026.

The creation and appointment to this executive post marks a strategic step in the Group’s continued ambition to deliver consistently outstanding provision across Stamford College, Peterborough College and University Centre Peterborough. It reflects IEG’s commitment to strengthening curriculum quality, student experience and outcomes across further education, higher education and apprenticeships.

Following an extensive and rigorous recruitment process, Governors were unanimous in their decision to appoint Sarah, recognising her deep institutional knowledge, strong leadership and exceptional commitment to a student-first approach.

Reporting directly to Principal and CEO Rachel Nicholls, Sarah will lead the strategic development of curriculum, quality improvement and student experience across the Group. Her role will focus on strengthening systems that ensure consistently high standards of teaching, learning and assessment, while supporting innovation and continuous improvement across all areas of provision.

With more than 11,000 students studying across the Group each year, the Chief Learning Officer role will play a critical part in ensuring that learners experience a coherent, high-quality educational journey. This includes supporting school leavers, apprentices, adult learners and higher education students through programmes that provide clear progression pathways, strong pastoral support and teaching that reflects the needs of modern industry.

Sarah joined Stamford College in 2004 and has progressed through a range of leadership roles, from Lecturer to Director of Learning and Vice Principal. Over the past two decades she has developed extensive experience across curriculum leadership, student recruitment and enrolment, mental health and wellbeing, staff development, and the advancement of Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Safeguarding initiatives.

Her appointment comes at an important time for the Group as it continues to strengthen quality systems, enhance student outcomes and prepare for its forthcoming inspection. As Chief Learning Officer, Sarah will oversee the development of a future-focused curriculum aligned to the needs of students, employers and the wider regional economy. Working closely with colleagues across the executive team, she will also ensure that curriculum design, teaching practice and student support operate as an integrated system driving consistently strong outcomes.

Principal and CEO Rachel Nicholls said:

“Sarah brings a wealth of experience to this role. She possesses a deep, ‘on-the-ground’ understanding of our curriculum and the unique challenges within Further Education. As we move into our next phase – and prepare for our forthcoming inspection – Sarah’s passion and drive will be vital. She will lead the evolution of a future-focused curriculum that meets the needs of our students, employers and the wider community, further cementing Inspire Education Group’s reputation as a key anchor institution in our region.”

Inspire Education Group continues to invest in leadership, systems and partnerships that improve outcomes, transform lives and support sustainable regional growth.