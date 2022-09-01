iSpring Suite 11: Boost Learning Experiences With a Brand-New Authoring Toolkit

iSpring Solutions Inc., a world-renowned vendor of eLearning software and services, announced the release of its brand-new iSpring Suite 11. It will let content creators design even more impactful eLearning with new customization features, hand-drawn characters and locations, player speed options, and an industry-leading user interface.

iSpring Suite is an all-in-one authoring toolkit that lets users design pro-looking eLearning content — interactive courses, quizzes, video tutorials, role-plays, SCORM-compliant e-books, and interactions, fast with no tech skills or IT background required. It also comes with an extensive library of assets and templates and an online space in which users can store content, work on it together with their team, and share it with stakeholders for review and approval.

This tool is fully compatible with iSpring Learn LMS, an online training platform that goes beyond standard training delivery and helps companies transform their business. Content created with iSpring Suite can also be easily exported to over 150 of the most popular LMSs, where it will display perfectly and provide training statistics.

The new iSpring Suite 11 has a modern, extremely intuitive interface and additional features that let users create more personalized learning experiences and allow learners to study at their own pace:

New customization features. Instructional designers can create courses in keeping with the brand identity, set the colors and gradients of the player, round off buttons, and use downloaded fonts. They now can also use one of the five new course player templates and create their own presets once and then simply select this preset instead of building new courses from scratch.

New look of interactive role-plays. iSpring Suite 11’s role-plays have a new look and animations. Learners’ replies don’t disappear as before, but move up the screen. This allows learners to track the progression of their training scenario better – how the answer options they’ve selected affect the dialogue.

Hand-drawn characters. Unlike previous versions, iSpring Suite 11 lets educators create role-plays with hand-drawn characters and locations designed by iSpring professionals. There are 5 ready-made characters with multiple images of their emotions, and more are on the way.

Player speed options. iSpring Suite 11 introduces a new feature based on user requests that lets learners select the course playback speed. There are now 5 playback speed options, from 0.75 to 2x. Course developers are able to decide whether to enable this option for their learners.

“iSpring Suite 11 focuses on the most essential aspect of online learning – the learning experience. With this new version, course creators have endless options to customize how their content looks and displays,” says Michael Keller, eLearning Officer at iSpring. “Freelance instructional designers can create unique presets for each of their clients. L&D specialists can design training programs in keeping with their brand identity. Teachers can incorporate hand-drawn characters to engage their students and explain new topics in a more exciting way. Everyone will be able to create even more impactful eLearning with Suite 11!”

Published in