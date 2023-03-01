iSpring Suite now speaks Arabic: the course player is now available in Arabic

iSpring Solutions, Inc., a global leader in eLearning software and services, announced that they have added a course player in Arabic to its flagship authoring tool, iSpring Suite.

iSpring Suite is an all-in-one solution that allows users to create versatile eLearning content — interactive courses, quizzes, video tutorials, role-plays simulations, and interactions, with no design skills or IT background required.

With this new update, Arabic-speaking learners can have a more enjoyable learning experience as they can see all the button labels and course player messages in their native language. And course developers will save time and effort since they no longer need to translate the player.

”We work hard each and every day to provide the best possible eLearning solutions to over 59,000 educators across the globe,” states Michael Keller, Chief eLearning Expert at iSpring. The convenience of our customers and their learners in all parts of the world is a top priority for us. We hope this update will allow our users to give their Arabic learners an even more seamless learning experience.”

To help trainers and instructional designers create an even more user-friendly learning environment for their Arabic-speaking learners, iSpring also enhanced its content library with new illustrated characters that represent Middle Eastern ethnic groups. Course developers can use these characters as customers, patients, employees, and informal guides in their courses to help learners relate to the content.

