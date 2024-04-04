Jobs expert reveals the futureproof careers that don’t require a university degree

Higher education qualifications have long been seen as a key part of the UK’s job market, with almost 2.2 million students attending universities in 2021/22.

But critics of the existing system fear too many students end up with degrees that don’t equip them well for the world of work and lumber them with huge levels of debt.

Ricky Sharma, director at tradesperson training experts Engineering Real Results, said many young people should be considering skills-based careers that will be in increasing demand in the coming years.

He said:

“For many years, there has been a huge emphasis placed on students going to universities and getting a degree in whatever subject they want.

“But the result of that has been that there are lots of people with degrees coming out of their ears but without practical experience that will benefit them in their careers.

“Too many people are stuck with huge student loan debts and can’t use their degrees to build the career they want to.

“Meanwhile, many of the careers that will be absolutely vital in the future are practical skills-based, such as plumbing, electricians and welders.

“These are careers that already offer huge employment opportunities and will only continue to grow in importance as the world moves towards carbon reduction, robotics and artificial intelligence.”

Engineering Real Results (ERR) specialises in providing trades skills and training. It places students at development sites where they can work on live projects to further their experience and gain NVQ qualifications.

It has training centres up and down the country including Yorkshire, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Hertfordshire and Essex.

And ERR is helping fill the skills gap that currently exists in the UK, which is affecting vital industries such as construction and renewable energy.

Mr Sharma added:

“The electrical industry is soaring in popularity for people choosing a new career path and this will only continue in the coming years.

“As the UK continues its drive towards carbon reduction, and as technological advances such as robotics and AI become more influential, more people are becoming aware of the need to develop skills and experience that will be relevant in the future.

“They are very aware that some traditional careers such as factory workers, retail assistants, and writing and editing are increasingly under threat from robotics and AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

“It’s a trend that’s having a major impact across the UK jobs market, and more and more people are considering how hands-on jobs and trades such as electricians, plumbers and welders will continue to be highly in demand.

“Robotics can’t survive without an electrical engineer to install and maintain them, homes and businesses will continue to need plumbers and welding is a skill that is used across any number of industries, from automotive to aerospace.”

