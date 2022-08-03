Labour demands ‘Equal Access Guarantee’ for school sport to cement Lionesses’ legacy

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, has written to the Education Secretary demanding an ‘Equal Access Guarantee’ for school sport to help cement the legacy of the Lionesses’ stunning victory in the European Championships, following reports in the i newspaper that the Government is refusing to guarantee football access for girls.

Phillipson has condemned as “outdated” the Department for Education’s guidance on school sport which says schools must provide ‘comparable sporting activities’ for children. She is urging James Cleverly to guarantee that girls and boys will have equal access to sports delivered at school, with updated guidance and best practice support for schools.

Labour is also calling on the Government to build on the work of the FA Girls Football School Partnerships and adopt the goal of delivering equal access to football at school by 2024.

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said:

“The country has come together to celebrate the Lionesses’ stunning victory, now we need to come together to secure that legacy and deliver equal access to sport for women and girls.

“The Conservatives have consistently failed to build on our sporting successes and must not continue to hide behind outdated guidance which is limiting girls’ access to sport at school.

“Labour is calling on the Government to seize this moment and deliver an Equal Access Guarantee so every child gets to experience all sports on offer at school.”

Published in