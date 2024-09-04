Laiba takes the next steps into midwifery

Laiba Hussain, a Level 3 Health and Social Care student at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is taking the next steps to a career in midwifery after recently achieving a Double Distinction Merit on her course.

During Laiba’s studies at BSDC, she had the opportunity to develop her work-ready skills with industry placements and work experience in local health and social care settings.

One of Laiba’s significant experiences was a work placement in a primary school, where she taught and assisted children from diverse backgrounds. She said: “During my placement, I got to develop my communication skills and confidence as I was stood at the front of the classroom helping the children, as well as communicating with parents.”

Additionally, Laiba’s work experience in a pharmacy led to a part-time job offer, a milestone she is particularly proud of. She said: “The work experience on my course has definitely prepared my professionalism within a working environment.”

Laiba’s main achievement throughout the course has been the continuous development of her skills, which has set her up to apply to De Montfort University to pursue midwifery. She said: “I plan on doing midwifery as my future career. We had a student midwife come in during the course to discuss her experience which sparked my interest. I think it will suit me more than any other career.”

Laiba’s hard work and dedication have paid off with the achievement of a Double Distinction, Merit in her Level 3 course. Laiba said: “It’s a really proud moment, knowing I can achieve something like that. I would encourage people to take this course if they are thinking of going into the health and social care environment. This route gives you many opportunities – you can look into many different career options. The teachers here are extremely supportive and make you feel confident.”

Laiba recently starred in a video case study as part of the College’s new ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign to encourage others to consider college as a post GCSE option. The college’s ‘Your Life. Your Rules.’ campaign is showcasing a series of current full-time students sharing their experience of vocational learning and how their learning journey so far is putting them on track to achieve their goals of university study or employment. It aims to dispel common myths about vocational study and help potential learners and their parents better understand the options available after GCSEs. To view the video, go to https://vimeo.com/999073406 or more information about studying at Burton and South Derbyshire College, go to www.bsdc.ac.uk/your-life-your-rules.