Lancashire careers service supports pupils with transport costs

A Lancashire careers service has launched a new fund to support schools with transport costs for young people going on educational visits.

Future U, which works across Lancashire to encourage more people to consider higher education, has launched its Progression Travel Fund to help with costs to cover young people travelling for visits to universities, colleges and apprenticeship providers.

The fund is expected to help more people take part in activities aimed at progressing their career aspirations by removing the financial barrier that can stop some young people going on these types of trips.

The fund is payable to secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges, with each application assessed on a case-by-case basis. As well as supporting transport costs, Future U is also offering a series of sessions to support learners’ experience and knowledge of the trip. This could include workshops on employability skills, finance and university life.

Future U exists to support more communities to access higher education, and schools and colleges with a larger proportion of underrepresented students will be more likely to receive a greater contribution towards their costs.

Theo Blackburn, Future U Programme Manager, said: “The Progression Travel Fund will help more young people in Lancashire to access events that raise awareness of the progression opportunities available to them, and help in their decision making process.

“We know that finances can be a significant barrier to schools, students and families and so by removing this we hope to increase the number of young people exploring different progression routes- which could be college, university or degree apprenticeships.

“By offering accompanying sessions, we hope to further learners’ knowledge of how to reach their desired careers and help schools and colleges towards meet the Gatsby Benchmarks for Good Careers Guidance.”

Since the start of the project in 2017, Future U has delivered over 1,100 careers activities across 70 schools and colleges in the area, in addition to creating a range of educational and careers resources available to download from its website.

Future U is part of the national Uni Connect Programme, funded by the Office for Students, and involves institutions and organisations across the county including University of Central Lancashire, Lancaster University, Edge Hill University and the University of Cumbria. Its list of partners also include Blackburn College, The Blackpool Sixth Form College, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Burnley College, Kendal College, Lancashire County Council, Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, Myerscough College, Nelson and Colne College Group, Preston College, STEMFirst, Runshaw College, The Lancashire Colleges, West Lancashire College.

